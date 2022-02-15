'Here we are with OSU': Memories abound, relationships intact in Thompson's return to KU

“I thought he did okay,” Boynton said of Thompson, who did not speak post game. “I didn’t expect anything different. He’s a pretty mature kid. I didn’t think he would come in here and do anything out of character.”

Thompson is not the first branch from the family tree to leave Lawrence after one season. His maternal grandfather, Marshall Rogers, played at Kansas in 1973, then left a year later for Pan American University.

Rogers didn't got along with Jayhawks coach Ted Owens. Nearly a full year later, the exact details behind Thompson’s departure are less clear. Rod referred to his son’s final few months at Kansas last spring only as “tough”.

“Of course, you have all kinds of situations where you go into it thinking one thing but different things happen,” Rod said. “I just think it was just a situation where we sat down and talked about it and felt like for his career it would be better for him.”

Ten months later, with Thompson preparing to take the floor at the hallowed arena again, his parents focused on the relationships at Kansas.