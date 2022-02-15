'Here we are with OSU': Memories abound, relationships intact in Thompson's return to KU

LAWRENCE, Kansas — About 30 minutes before tip-off Monday night, as Bryce Thompson ran through lay-up lines in technicolor Nike’s, a traveling party from Tulsa nearly a dozen deep filed into their seats inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas’ historic basketball venue became familiar to Thompson’s parents, Rod and Goldie, family and friends last year, when Oklahoma State’s sophomore guard was a Jayhawk.
But their vantage point from Section Q, just behind the visiting team’s bench, was new to them. So Rod scanned the crowd for the faces he knew from his son’s lone season at Kansas in 2020-21.
Lisa and Donny Braun, parents of Jayhawks junior Chirsitan Braun. Lisa and Derale Wilson; Jalen’s parents. When Olofu and Erica Ogbaji walked by — their son Ochai led with 20 points in Kansas’ 76-62 win — the Thompsons burst from their seats and exchanged hugs.
“There’s so many relationships here,” Rod said. “You get to know those people over the course of time. You never want it to be like that. I think we’re all professional. We felt like leaving was the best decision for Bryce and his career.
“But it was tough. It was really tough.”
Thompson made his return to Allen Fieldhouse Monday, twenty-five games into his debut season with the Cowboys.
The former Booker T. Washington star poured in 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting and battled foul trouble against his former team in a meeting of Big 12 foes on divergent tracks. Coach Mike Boynton described OSU’s season as “winding down” after his team again fell below .500; Kansas appears poised for another run at the Final Four.
For Thompson, the occasion marked 10 months nearly to the day since he entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in April 2021; nine since the former McDonald’s All-American committed to the Cowboys.
When the Jayhawks visited Stillwater on Jan. 4, Thompson spoke about treating the game like any other. He tallied eight points in OSU’s 74-63 loss.
But Monday, inside a Allen Fieldhouse Thompson rarely saw so packed during a freshman season laden with Covid-19 restrictions, Rod figured it might be different.
“I think he’ll hear from them a little bit,” he said.
Thompson did. The home crowd showered him with boos in pregame introductions; they chanted “traitor” during his first trip to the foul line.
Thompson assisted Avery Anderson 90 seconds into the action for the game’s opening score, but began 1-for-4 from the field and went to the locker room with five points. With four fouls, he played 11 minutes after halftime, taking his scoring total to 11 with a pair of baskets in the final two minutes.
“I thought he did okay,” Boynton said of Thompson, who did not speak post game. “I didn’t expect anything different. He’s a pretty mature kid. I didn’t think he would come in here and do anything out of character.”
Thompson is not the first branch from the family tree to leave Lawrence after one season. His maternal grandfather, Marshall Rogers, played at Kansas in 1973, then left a year later for Pan American University.
Rogers didn't got along with Jayhawks coach Ted Owens. Nearly a full year later, the exact details behind Thompson’s departure are less clear. Rod referred to his son’s final few months at Kansas last spring only as “tough”.
“Of course, you have all kinds of situations where you go into it thinking one thing but different things happen,” Rod said. “I just think it was just a situation where we sat down and talked about it and felt like for his career it would be better for him.”
Ten months later, with Thompson preparing to take the floor at the hallowed arena again, his parents focused on the relationships at Kansas.
They embraced the familiar faces that found them in the crowd. Rod told stories about his son’s former teammates like David McCormack, who made sure the McDonald’s All-American jersey Thompson left behind in Lawrence got returned.
The connection with Self, Rod’s coach at Tulsa, remains intact, too. The Jayhawks’ coach told the Tulsa World “I want Bryce to go kill it” in October; Rod called Self when his father, Bill Sr., died last month.
“You could have never told me that we would have been making the decision to leave,” Rod said. “But here we are with OSU. And here Bryce is. And he likes it.”