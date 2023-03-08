STILLWATER — For the first time since 2017, Oklahoma State will have a wrestler compete in the NCAA Championships at every weight class.

On Wednesday night, the NCAA unveiled the seeding for 10 weight classes ahead of the national championships, which will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa from March 16-18.

Here’s a breakdown where all 10 Cowboys landed at their respective weights.

National aspirations

Two Cowboys earned seeds in the top five, including Sand Springs native Daton Fix and Tuttle's Dustin Plott.

Fix, OSU's 133-pound star, claimed his fourth conferene title this past weekend in Tulsa, and enters as the second seed at his weight. It's the second-straight year he's earned the No. 2 spot, each time trailing Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young – who Fix has met twice in the title round and lost both times.

The two remain on a crash-course to meet for a third time in the final round, this time, with Fix likely to wrestle for his first national title in his hometown of Tulsa. He quest will begin against No. 31 Ethan Rotondo of Cal Poly.

For Plott, who secured his second Big 12 title in as many years, the No. 5 spot was designated to the junior. Its the highest ranking for Plott in his collegiate career, who earned sixth and 18th in his past two seasons.

He will begin against No. 28 Luca Augustine of Pittsburgh in the first round.

All-American contenders

Two other Cowboys claimed top 10 seeds, with 184-pounder Travis Wittlake and 157-pounder Kaden Gfeller claiming No. 10 seeds at their respective weights.

Both Wittlake and Gfeller are new to their weight classes this season, with Gfeller finishing runner-up in the conference tournament and Wittlake placing third.

Gfeller strung together strong performances throughout this season — most recently scoring a runner-up finish in the conference — earning him a top 10 spot and ample opportunity at least earn All-American status.

Wittlake opens against Illinois' Dylan Connell while Gfeller wrestles Peter Pappas of George Mason, both No. 23 in their respective weight classes.

Bracket busters

• Konner Doucet: Entering the season, expectations for Doucet varied for the Cowboys’ new heavyweight. Now, after a fifth-place finish in the Big 12s and scoring his first pin of the season, Doucet claims the 20th spot with opportunity to play spoiler in the heavyweight bracket.

• Carter Young: After suffering a frightening knee injury in the semifinal match at the Big 12 Championships, OSU’s 141-pounder finished sixth in the conference to earn an automatic bid. How the injury affects Young is undetermined, but after wrestling an 0-2 record in last season’s national championships, the sophomore could score All-American status based on his recent performances.

• Luke Surber: Experts classify 197 pounds as one of the deepest and wildest weights in this year’s tournament. Surber, who earned the No. 15 seed, has shown he can wrestle with the best, notably scoring a win against Missouri’s Rocky Elam (No. 3 in nationals).

The wild cards

• Reece Witcraft: Witcraft entered the Big 12 Championships needing a run to qualify for nationals. He did just that, securing third place in the tournament with a 3-1 sudden victory upset against Oklahoma’s Joey Prata and is rewarded with the 31st spot at 125 pounds. His nationals path is daunting, which starts against No. 2 Pat Glory of Princeton.

• Wyatt Sheets: Sheets was the only OSU wrestler in need of an at-large bid to nationals, which he earned Tuesday after finishing ninth in the conference tournament. Entering as the No. 31 seed at 165 pounds and wrestling against No. 2 Keegan O'Toole of Missouri.

Sheets earning an at-large isn’t new, with Sheets earning the No. 33 seed in 2021 and finished as an All-American — the first 33rd seed to accomplish the feat.

• Victor Voinovich: The 149-pound Voinovich (15-11) placed sixth in the Big 12 this past weekend, drawing the 24th seed, the third-lowest ranking for an OSU wrestler heading into nationals. His performance this season has varied, with the 149-pounder wrestling to a 2-6 record against ranked opponents in the regular season.