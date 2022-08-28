Heading into 18th season at OSU, Mike Gundy is more comfortable than ever

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy arrived to a recent pre-practice interview session in an exceptionally lighthearted mood.

“It hasn’t been many days (since the last availability with media),” he said, “so I don’t really have any updates other than if anybody wants to know about my personal workouts or bench press or anything like that (or my) Cameo appearances.”

As his 18th season at the helm of his alma mater approaches, Gundy is more comfortable than ever. And why shouldn’t he be? He has built the Oklahoma State program into a well-oiled machine, one that stays nationally relevant year after year, and he’s enjoying unparalleled support from the Oklahoma State administration.

“We have a culture and a philosophy and a system we believe in,” Gundy said at Big 12 Media Days. “I’ve had a number of young men obviously that have contributed a lot and given a lot to Oklahoma State University. We have great people. Stillwater is a great place to be. It’s a comfortable place to be.

“I’m in a situation now (with) a new administration that’s been aboard for a year. We have a new president, Dr. (Kayse) Shrum is fantastic (and) Chad Weiberg is the athletic director. (That) makes it even more comfortable than ever.

“I think when you put all that together and you kind of understand who you are and what direction you need to go, it allows you to stay in one place a long time.”

In the ever-changing landscape of college football, Gundy is a constant. Regardless of coordinator changes, the occasional controversy, the ongoing rounds of conference realignment and the challenges of the transfer portal era, he somewhat quietly keeps delivering winning seasons including seven with 10 wins since 2010.

“We’re in a little bit of a hidden area here, tucked away in north-central Oklahoma and in a town with a population of about 50,000 people,” he said. “We can stay hidden a little bit, which I think is good for us. As we know, none of that matters.

“The only thing that matters is our preparation and the team we put on the field and the way our guys play. Preseason polls, rankings, so on and so forth, that’s fun for the fans and for the media and for Vegas obviously, but none of that really matters. I just enjoy what I do and I’m fortunate to be here for a long time.”

Ranked fourth among all active head coaches with 149 wins at his school, Gundy has been coach of the year twice in the Big 12 and once nationally. He has propelled the Cowboys to 16 consecutive bowl games — the same number of bowl appearances in OSU history before his arrival.

“Mike Gundy has been a transformational head coach for Oklahoma State,” Weiberg said in March, when Gundy received a $1 million raise. “In the ultra-competitive environment of college football, OSU has been one of the most consistently competitive programs in the country.

“Under his leadership, OSU football has accomplished things others never thought possible in Stillwater. He has had a lasting impact on our football program and our athletic department. The accomplishments of his student-athletes off the field rival those on the scoreboard.”

Coming off a 12-win season that was one of the best in program history, Gundy has a comfort factor heading into this year by virtue of having a fourth-year starting quarterback in Spencer Sanders and NFL-level playmakers in key roles elsewhere.

There also are plenty of question marks including how the defense will perform under first-year coordinator Derek Mason.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Gundy said during the preseason. “Predictions wise, I don’t know. We stay healthy and the team learns to care about each other, we could be pretty good.”