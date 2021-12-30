'He won’t shy away from expectations': Collin Oliver is built to be the Cowboys' future

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — On a shelf inside Stephanie Hanson’s office at Edmond Santa Fe High School is a framed picture of Collin Oliver. Hanson is Santa Fe’s Freshman Academy principal, and since arriving at the school in 2009 she’s been the guiding hand for Santa Fe’s most prominent athletes.
Future Oklahoma State Cowboys Calvin Bundage and Trace Ford used to spend hours hanging out in her office. She molded future pro basketball players from Santa Fe like Courtney Walker and Josh Richardson, too. A few weeks ago, Hanson began the holiday season with emotional farewells to Talyn and Tabry Shettron, the latest Wolves headed for Oklahoma State.
From time to time, she’ll stop and stare at that photo of a young Oliver, still years away from arriving in Stillwater.
“When I took that picture, I felt like he was a normal freshman,” she says. “Silly and immature.”
Two semesters later, Oliver had been transformed. He grew physically as a sophomore: bigger, taller, stronger. But other changes revealed themselves to Hanson each time Oliver stopped by for their biweekly conversations.
She still saw the goofy jokester friends and family knew — OSU defensive end Brock Martin said this week that Oliver “still acts like a high school kid” — but Oliver was suddenly more focused and mature. He took their chats about balancing highs and lows and having patience seriously. Oliver laid out his aspirations, both athletic and academic. Together, they game planned how he could achieve them.
Outside of family, no one in Oliver's life had an earlier window into the mind of the young man than Hanson.
“We would always talk about the difference between being good and being great, between hitting that glass ceiling and shattering the glass ceiling,” she says. “That’s when I started seeing him separate himself. He’s always been different.
“His mindset has always been different.”
A different mindset fueled Oliver’s dream debut season at OSU, when he shattered Rodney Harding’s OSU rookie sack record.
He enters Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl meeting against Notre Dame leading the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss on the year. He kickstarted the record-setting campaign with a pair of sacks against Baylor on Oct. 2. Since then, Oliver has recorded at least one sack in eight of OSU’s past nine games, barreling through the freshman wall that coach Mike Gundy feared his first-year edge rusher would hit.
A key member of a veteran-laden Cowboys defense, Oliver represents OSU’s future. Expectations for 2022 and beyond will be mounting as soon as the New Year’s Day bout with the Fighting Irish is done. ESPN already has Oliver on a list of Heisman Trophy dark horses for next season.
The mentality that stood out to Hanson at Santa Fe carried Oliver through his breakout season in Stillwater. The same mindset is why family, former coaches and Hanson, most of all, believe Oliver is equipped to raise the bar for himself again and handle whatever pressure lies ahead.
“If Collin has something on his mind, he’s going to do it and do it the best he possibly can,” said his sister Mikaylah.
'The next one'
When Oliver was young, long before he sprouted to his 6-foot-2 frame, he would put on a pair of his father’s tube socks and pull them high above his knees. Those were his football pants. Then came the crimson Oklahoma jersey, followed by a Sooners helmet.
The Oliver family now agrees their middle son looks better in OSU’s orange and black than he did back then, crashing around their Edmond home in his makeshift Sooners uniform.
“Collin had a football and he would go through the hallway running back and forth,” says Collin’s mother, Jewell. “He'd throw the ball and then run like he's going to get it. He was always imitating playing. It was something with football."
Jewell was a basketball player, but her son’s affinity for football came from fall afternoons spent on the couch watching games with his father, Marshall, who was a defensive back at Southwestern Oklahoma State in the early 1990s. College football or the NFL, it didn’t matter; Oliver took in every aspect of the game, watching players and coaches and imitating broadcasters.
Eventually, Oliver graduated from hallway football to Oklahoma City-area little leagues. He started at 6 years old with the Putnam City Optimist Sports Club, then later played for Edmond’s Tarman Bulldogs.
His talent was clear from the start.
“It was obvious that he was just kind of natural in it,” Marshall says. “He just kind of knew what he was doing out there.”
When Oliver wasn’t rolling around the house or the football field, he and sisters Alexis and Mikaylah spent much of their time at Oklahoma City’s Wildwood Baptist church.
All three Oliver children were part of the church’s youth group and spent their Sunday mornings as junior ushers. At home, when the kids “played church”, Oliver took the part of preacher and cranked out tunes behind a keyboard.
Life within the community at Wildwood Baptist also meant roles for Oliver in the church’s annual Christmas play. One particular casting call gave Jewell a first inkling of her son’s ability to find a path toward achieving a goal.
“He was given the Jesus part one year,” Jewell says. “So had a few lines to learn and he had to carry a heavy cross and everything, and he really pushed through it. This was at a young age. He was maybe 13. He really just stayed focused and came through. He made the play a success.
“Collin has always been one of those kids who has known what he’s wanted to do. He’s always set a goal and whatever it took to get to it, he would do it.”
Chris Rose, the defensive coordinator at Santa Fe, saw something similar in Oliver. And like Hanson, he noticed the jump Oliver made during his sophomore season with the Wolves, when he began to resemble the pass rusher now chasing down quarterbacks on Saturdays.
After one big Friday night against Edmond North that fall, Rose sent Oliver’s game film to OSU assistant Greg Richmond, offering up another Santa Fe star for the Cowboys to add.
“I wrote him an email and said 'Here’s the next one for you,'” Rose recalls.
Yet at the end of Oliver’s breakout sophomore season, he wasn’t hearing from colleges. He grew restless over the silence.
“If you do the work, the time will come,” Rose told him. “You have to be patient.”
In the first spring practice of his junior year, Oliver wowed the dozen or so coaches in attendance. OU, Tulsa and Arkansas were there that day. OSU had a representative on hand, too.
The Cowboys offered Oliver that day.
“Collin comes to me and says, 'Coach, you were right. I just had to stay the course. I had to continue to work. But this isn’t going to stop me. Just because I have this offer doesn’t mean I’m going to stop doing things the right way,” Rose recalls.
“He’ll take that approach after this season, too,” Rose says. “I promise that.”
Special season
Dating back to that sophomore season at Santa Fe, family members and coaches like Rose have described Oliver’s approach to football as “tunnel vision.” And when Oliver set a goal of enrolling early at OSU last winter, he intently checked every box he needed in order to get on campus in January 2021 with a similar narrow focus.
“Collin wanted to get to work,” Marshall says. “He wanted to get in the weight room. Get some size on him and learn what he needed to do for his position on the defense. That was kind of his whole attitude.”
Teammates like Martin, Oliver’s Fiesta Bowl roommate, saw a freshman in Oliver who looked and worked differently than the other early enrollees when he got to Stillwater.
In August, when Gundy suggested that Oliver’s athleticism could allow him to feature in a limited role for the Cowboys in his first season, Martin took things a step further. After watching Oliver’s progression from spring practice to fall camp, Martin thought the young pass rusher had a chance to be a freshman All-American before Oliver had taken a snap.
“He came in and he worked his tail off,” says Martin, Oliver’s earliest cheerleader. “He never complained about anything. He did everything he was asked to, and then he just went on to fall camp and he was very coachable. He listened to the seniors. He took a lot of coaching points from guys that have been there and the coaches.”
Yet nothing Gundy or Martin saw in preseason practices could portend the impact Oliver had when he got onto the field this fall.
Fighting nerves, he passed the test in that first start against Baylor. His second sack of the night sealed OSU’s 24-14 win, and he followed with sacks in each of the Cowboys next two games. His rampage through the Big 12 continued all the way through Bedlam, when Oliver crawled and clipped OU’s Caleb Williams on fourth down to secure OSU’s first win over the Sooners since 2014.
With Boone Pickens Stadium bursting at the seams, Oliver celebrated like a veteran, unleashing the “Spread the Wealth” sack celebration that’s become a signature move. He picked that up from the NBA 2k20 video game.
“You had a crowd cheering and all that stuff,” Oliver says. “But I was zoned out. I was too tired. But it was a cool moment.”
His run continued with two more sacks in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game rematch with Baylor, bringing Oliver's count to 11.5 on the year, capping a finish to the regular season that left even his own head coach stunned.
"I'm shocked that he was physically as ready as he was to be in that box. It's a tough man's getting down in there,” Gundy says. “And mentally, I'm even more surprised because he's never flinched. He should be tired. He practices hard every day. His motor runs.
“I don't know that we've ever had a freshman perform as well as he did this year.”
Facing pressure
At the end of one of the most successful freshman seasons in OSU, the questions now float around Oliver’s ceiling and expectations for his future in Stillwater.
A few weeks ago, when Hanson saw Oliver’s name on that ESPN list of Heisman Trophy dark horses, she sent the link to Oliver.
“That’s a lot, isn’t it?” he responded.
Such are the pressures that come from a debut season like Oliver’s, one he says Hanson prepared him for.
“It meant a lot to me,” Oliver said this week of his relationship with Hanson. “She really talked to me outside of football about life and things I should expect coming here and just maturing. Coming from a high school kid, getting into college, the academics and all that stuff outside of football. So I'm really appreciative of what she did for me and I'm glad she's in my corner.”
Ask Hanson and she’ll say Oliver was built to handle whatever is to come ahead all along. After watching her former student this fall, she’s no longer worried about the “silly and immature” freshman in that office picture frame.
"He won’t shy away from expectations,” Hanson says. “That’s not going to scare him.”