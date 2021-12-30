'He won’t shy away from expectations': Collin Oliver is built to be the Cowboys' future

The mentality that stood out to Hanson at Santa Fe carried Oliver through his breakout season in Stillwater. The same mindset is why family, former coaches and Hanson, most of all, believe Oliver is equipped to raise the bar for himself again and handle whatever pressure lies ahead.

“If Collin has something on his mind, he’s going to do it and do it the best he possibly can,” said his sister Mikaylah.

'The next one'

When Oliver was young, long before he sprouted to his 6-foot-2 frame, he would put on a pair of his father’s tube socks and pull them high above his knees. Those were his football pants. Then came the crimson Oklahoma jersey, followed by a Sooners helmet.

The Oliver family now agrees their middle son looks better in OSU’s orange and black than he did back then, crashing around their Edmond home in his makeshift Sooners uniform.

“Collin had a football and he would go through the hallway running back and forth,” says Collin’s mother, Jewell. “He'd throw the ball and then run like he's going to get it. He was always imitating playing. It was something with football."