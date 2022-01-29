"He showed up for us": OSU DC Derek Mason, a Vanderbilt tight end and a lasting connection

Another constant during Turner's treatment? Visits from Mason.

On home game days in 2018, the Commodores head coach began his day at Vanderbilt Medical. Sometimes he'd arrive with Brother B for a prayer. Other times, he'd ride up the elevator alone. He always checked in at the nurse's station.

"Turner was on some sort of restricted list so people just couldn’t filter in and out of his room," Noelle says. "Coach Mason didn’t want to be on that list. He just wanted to go to the nurses and have us called to be sure it was okay and that it was a good time for him. Every single time."

Mason usually returned around 6 a.m. the next morning before heading to the office. And for Noelle and Randy, Mason employed an open door policy at the team facility.

"If he knew we were on campus, he would make sure that somebody reached out to us from the football office and said ‘please come by,'" Noelle recalls. "He would close his door and we would just speak as parents."

In the final week of the 2018 regular season, Mason felt compelled to pay Turner one more visit. This time in Acworth.