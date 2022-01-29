"He showed up for us": OSU DC Derek Mason, a Vanderbilt tight end and a lasting connection

STILLWATER — Twenty-four hours before his Commodores rolled to a historic win over Tennessee on Nov. 24, 2018, head coach Derek Mason and four other members of Vanderbilt’s football program flew to Atlanta, drove the 40 miles north to Acworth, Georgia and said goodbye to Turner Cockrell.
“Hospice care had been in for Turner at his home at that point,” chaplain Lance Brown, part of the traveling party that Friday afternoon, says. “It was evident that this might be the last time we’d see him.”
Turner, a 6-foot-5 tight end, never took himself or most anything else too seriously, not even during the months of radiation and immunotherapy that filled the final year of his life. He had a booming personality that seldom failed to fill a room. He loved the grind of football and superhero movies, the Marvel cinematic universe most of all.
Doctors discovered melanoma in Turner's lymph nodes during the final month of his second season with the Commodores in 2017. Months of treatment followed, yet the cancer spread fast. Scans in July 2018 revealed it had reached his lungs.
By late November, little more than a year after the initial diagnosis, Turner's final days were close. Mason, then in his fifth season at Vanderbilt, asked to visit on the eve of the Commodores’ regular season finale against Tennessee. Randy Cockrell struggled with what to tell him.
“Turner was not cognizant enough to really let us know if there were people that he wanted to see or not,” his father says. “I told coach, he’s not really in a position for visitors. He’s really not.”
Mason insisted and arrived flanked by members of the Vanderbilt football family. Director of football operations Jason Grooms. Head athletic trainer Tom Bossung. Brown, the chaplain known colloquially as Brother B.
“Coach Mason just felt that we needed to go down there," Brown says.
Together, they gathered inside the Cockrells’ living room on the afternoon of Nov. 23 for one final visit. Turner, with his remaining strength, sat upright in a chair. Mason pulled an Ottoman close, sat beside his 21-year old tight end and held Turner’s hands.
“Turner could barely speak and he didn’t know who many people were at the time,” Noelle, his mother, says. “But that kid’s eyes lit up when they came to see him. He just loved coach Mason. Immediately. That man had such an impact on him.”
Vanderbilt stomped Tennessee 38-13 the next day. Turner died five days later on Nov. 29, 2018.
Nearly two years to the date from that visit in Acworth, Vanderbilt fired Mason unceremoniously eight games into the 2020 season. He called plays for Auburn's defense last year. This week, he became Oklahoma State's next defensive coordinator.
Mason has made a career in coaching since 1994. The move to Stillwater represents his 13th stop, all told. But for a family in Acworth, Mason's most profound mark came not as a coach in 2018, but as a presence for their dying son, forging a connection that has not since faded.
“He has children and they have their own stories," Noelle says. "But first and foremost, coach Mason was a dad and parent when we needed him. He showed up for us when we needed someone to show up for us."
-----
Turner Cockrell never really sweated things. He was a "big knucklehead" and the "life of the party," Noelle says. Growing up, he was the kind of kid who could leave an assignment for the 11th hour and still come away with an A.
“He wasn't worried about the AP Lang essay at 11:30 p.m. the night before," Noelle says.
"He could wait until the last minute and pump out a phenomenal product," Randy agrees.
And Turner always carried a sense of humor, more often than not at his own expense.
Not long after he was diagnosed, as he waited for a full body scan, Turner sent a Snapchat message to some friends. He wore a full hospital gown. His hair was all over the place. And along with his selfie, Turner included a superhero-inspired caption that read: “Never fear, Cancer Man is here."
On a drive home from a recruiting camp one afternoon, Turner told his father "football is my life." A 2015 5A state champion at Allatoona High School, he had only a few offers coming out of high school. The family was immediately taken with Mason when he began recruiting its son.
Noelle fell in love with Mason's one-liners; sayings like "you don’t have to get ready if you stay ready." Randy saw a coach focused as much on developing people as he was football players.
Turner arrived on campus tall yet lanky, weighing 215 pounds. He served as a scout team tight end as a freshman in 2016 and again as a sophomore. But Turner appeared poised for playing time in Year 3. Randy watched his son on the sideline in 2017, bulked up to 235 pounds, and thought he finally looked the part of an SEC tight end.
"Of course, it all went to sh*t and went downhill from there," Randy says.
----
Some days for Turner, after the diagnosis, were better than others.
On a good one, he could show up to a team workout at 6 a.m., undergo radiation at 8:30 a.m. and make it to class. Other times, he'd wake up at 3 a.m. and drive himself to Vanderbilt Medical for IV fluids.
On the bad days, Turner could rely on the respite of a trip to the movies with teammates like Cody Markel. The fellow tight end was just as big a superhero nerd as Turner.
Another constant during Turner's treatment? Visits from Mason.
On home game days in 2018, the Commodores head coach began his day at Vanderbilt Medical. Sometimes he'd arrive with Brother B for a prayer. Other times, he'd ride up the elevator alone. He always checked in at the nurse's station.
"Turner was on some sort of restricted list so people just couldn’t filter in and out of his room," Noelle says. "Coach Mason didn’t want to be on that list. He just wanted to go to the nurses and have us called to be sure it was okay and that it was a good time for him. Every single time."
Mason usually returned around 6 a.m. the next morning before heading to the office. And for Noelle and Randy, Mason employed an open door policy at the team facility.
"If he knew we were on campus, he would make sure that somebody reached out to us from the football office and said ‘please come by,'" Noelle recalls. "He would close his door and we would just speak as parents."
In the final week of the 2018 regular season, Mason felt compelled to pay Turner one more visit. This time in Acworth.
“There’s a special relationship between a coach and an athlete," Brown says. "To be able to have that closure was important for both of them. For coach Mason and for Turner.”
The living room visit didn't last long. Turner's stamina, by then, was short. The drive back to Atlanta and the flight home to Nashville that night was silent.
"All four of us were thinking the same things but not saying anything," Brown says. "We were all very grateful that we did that. Grateful that we could see Turner...let him know he was loved."
After beating Tennessee that next day, Mason opened his post game press conference with a message for Turner.
"Turner Cockrell, we miss you, man," Mason said. "I know you're at home watching this. I hope it bids you well. I love you, man."
-----
Noelle and Randy remain in touch with Mason. His birthday is a day before Turner's, so they still hear from him around Sept. 30 each year. Noelle says Mason and his wife LeighAnne "have been gracious in offering us places to stay at the beach or if we needed a vacation."
In 2019, Markel partnered with Randy and Noelle to launch the Turner's Heroes, a foundation centered on funding pediatric cancer research through Discovery Grants.
“I always knew we would honor Turner with a superhero theme," Markel told the Tennessean. "He loved superheroes, and he was my hero."
When the foundation reaches the $50,000 threshold to fund a grant, its board meets — now virtually — to consider research pitches from doctors across the country.
"Coach Mason is always involved with that," Randy says.
“Words can’t express what he's meant to us. There’s nothing that I could say. But coach Mason would have done that for any of his players. I honestly believe that."