“He’s the Energizer Bunny”: OSU’s transfer star Warren has found success at every level

Warren has emerged as an elusive burden to tackle within a crowded Cowboys backfield in his first season at OSU. But to those who have been present at each of his stops, his early performance and quick ascension this fall is nothing new.

“All the things you saw Saturday night, we saw at Snow College and in practice and games at Utah State,” said Stacy Collins, a former Aggies assistant now coaching special teams at Boise State. “He’s the Energizer Bunny.”

Warren’s football career began in a youth league with Salt Lake City as the backdrop. A few weeks into that debut season, the coach pulled Warren’s mother aside for a conversation about her 8-year-old son.

“This boy has something that you can’t teach,” Neta Warren recalls the coach saying. “He told me I would see it in the future.”

Neta watched her son outrun and knock over his elementary school-aged opponents that year, and saw football become his prime motivation. In turn, she used the game as an avenue to impart lessons, and when Warren’s grades slipped, Neta — a postal worker since 2002 — told her son he wasn’t playing.

Warren watched his team fall in the championship game from the sidelines.