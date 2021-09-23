“He’s the Energizer Bunny”: OSU’s transfer star Warren has found success at every level

STILLWATER — At first, Paul Peterson doesn’t recognize Jaylen Warren.
Wearing a grey Oklahoma State jersey, and with 215 pounds tacked onto his 5-foot-8 frame, Warren no longer resembles the junior college All-American Peterson coached at Snow College in 2018, even less the “baby Polynesian that hadn’t hit his spurt yet” when he arrived to the campus in Ephraim, Utah, two years before that.
Then, as Warren’s 11-yard, Week 2 touchdown run plays out in front of Peterson’s eyes, the running back on the screen begins to look more familiar.
Peterson watches Warren take the handoff from Spencer Sanders, break outside and shed a first Tulsa defender. When he cuts back inside, Warren zigs into a sea of bodies and zags out of it to make one more would-be Golden Hurricane tackler miss. Nine seconds after the snap, he’s across the goal line.
On the TV broadcast, an announcer declares that the run Warren unfurled on the TU defense should be illegal. Peterson laughs.
“That doesn't surprise me, man,” say Peterson, now the head coach at Dixie State. “I’ve seen that energy. He’s a special kid.”
Warren’s football journey has seen him watch a youth championship game defeat from the bench, dominate in high school and junior college, get big wins next to Jordan Love, and then last week's 218-yard, two-touchdown performance at Boise State. And while LD Brown and Dominic Richardson still hold their places in OSU’s offense, it’s the Utah State transfer who is expected to be heavily relied upon in the Cowboys’ now-run-game reliant attack.
Warren has emerged as an elusive burden to tackle within a crowded Cowboys backfield in his first season at OSU. But to those who have been present at each of his stops, his early performance and quick ascension this fall is nothing new.
“All the things you saw Saturday night, we saw at Snow College and in practice and games at Utah State,” said Stacy Collins, a former Aggies assistant now coaching special teams at Boise State. “He’s the Energizer Bunny.”
Warren’s football career began in a youth league with Salt Lake City as the backdrop. A few weeks into that debut season, the coach pulled Warren’s mother aside for a conversation about her 8-year-old son.
“This boy has something that you can’t teach,” Neta Warren recalls the coach saying. “He told me I would see it in the future.”
Neta watched her son outrun and knock over his elementary school-aged opponents that year, and saw football become his prime motivation. In turn, she used the game as an avenue to impart lessons, and when Warren’s grades slipped, Neta — a postal worker since 2002 — told her son he wasn’t playing.
Warren watched his team fall in the championship game from the sidelines.
“They were undefeated the whole season,” Neta said. “All the dads were mad at me and the head coach was mad at me because I didn’t let him play.”
But the future that coach predicted materialized less than a decade later at Salt Lake’s East High School.
In 2015, Warren ran for 1,984 yards and 19 touchdowns, leading East to its first state title since 1996. A year later as a senior he became the first player in state history to eclipse 3,000 yards rushing and tied a single-season record with 38 rushing scores as the Leopards captured another state title.
Yet as Warren’s high school career closed, few offers waited for Utah's 2016 consensus player of year for the same reasons his mother benched him years earlier.
“It was his grades, and he heard it from me about that,” Neta said. “He took his academics seriously a little too late.”
Among the offers Warren did hold was from Peterson at Snow, a community college situated 118 miles from East’s home field. Warren arrived looking nothing like a college running back.
“He had a babyface and a bit of a belly.” Peterson recalls. “There wasn’t any definition. Then, my goodness, that kid developed into a guy that could not go down.”
Warren sprouted a few inches, tacked on muscle, and matured physically during his freshman year. On the field in 2017, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, splitting snaps with D’Arman Notoa, who earned All-America honors.
One of the nation’s top junior college rushing tandems was cut in half the next fall when Notoa suffered a preseason injury, leaving Snow to feed Warren out of the backfield. He ran 167 times as a sophomore for 1,435 yards and 15 touchdowns, highlighting his season with a 258-yard, two-score performance at Scottsdale Community College.
At the end of the season, Warren was named NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Year and committed to Utah State.
“Jaylen waited for his turn and made the most of it,” Peterson said. “The first guy never got him down. No one wanted to tackle him.”
Warren picked up where he left off with the Aggies, and pulled off a run Collins likened to the 75-yard touchdown scamper against Boise State a week ago in one of his first practices.
“He made the first guy miss,” Collins said. “Bounced off the second guy. Dodged the third guy and headed up the right sideline and was gone. Everybody was like okay, we’ve got our guy.”
Injuries and a pandemic-shortened 2020 season disrupted Warren’s two seasons with the Aggies. But while at Utah State — where Warren maintained a 3.0 GPA, according to Collins — he rushed for 5.4 yards per carry and alongside future first-round quarterback Jordan Love topped San Diego State on the road in 2019, recording 114 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in a 23-17 win.
“We really rode him through that game against a really good defense,” Collins said. “He showed us the kind of player he was that day.”
Warren opted for a change of scenery after the 2020 season. Neta notes that her son was never picky about his options in high school or at the end of his time at Snow, instead eager to join whichever program believed in his ability.
“Whoever offered him first he just jumped on it,” Neta said. “He just wanted to get to that next level.”
When he entered the portal out of Utah State, the recruiting office in Stillwater took notice.
“They brought him to us real quickly,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We liked him from Day 1.”
The interest was enough to pull Warren from Utah for the first time in his life. Now, as OSU enters a meeting with one of the nation’s top rush defenses in Kansas State, the Cowboys will be leaning on the former junior college running back.