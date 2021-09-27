“He’s matured considerably”: Gundy pleased with Sanders’ progression

STILLWATER — Among the elements Mike Gundy has noticed watching Spencer Sanders in the three starts he’s made in 2021?
“He’s matured considerably,” Oklahoma State’s football coach said of his quarterback Monday. “He was better last year and he’s even better this year. That comes with experience.”
Sanders, the Cowboys’ redshirt junior passer, has been on the field for the last three wins that now have the Cowboys at 4-0 and ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll, and he heads into this weekend’s visit from No. 21 Baylor fresh off his best performance of the season.
Sanders completed 22 of his 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in OSU’s win over Kansas State. On the ground, the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher added 18 yards and a two-yard touchdown scamper that opened the scoring.
And as Sanders delivered his finest showing of the year, OSU did too, hitting season-highs with 31 points, 481 yards gained and 25 first downs.
On Monday, Gundy lauded the strides Sanders has made in his third year as the starter, pointing to the growth he’s seen from a quarterback whose demeanor and leadership has been questioned in the past.
“He never complains,” Gundy said. “He’s happy with where he’s at. He loves being here. He loves to play football. He doesn’t point the finger at anybody. If he makes a mistake he’s willing to say he made a mistake. If not, they talk about it and they move on. That’s a sign of maturity.”
Interestingly, Sanders himself touched on his own on-field emotion following Saturday’s win.
Following a Week 3 win at Boise State in which he threw only 13 times for 87 yards, Sanders had top wide receiver Tay Martin back against Kansas State. He made good use of him, connecting nine times for 100 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown. He completed passes to five other receivers and OSU converted on 47% of its 17 third-down attempts.
It was while speaking about third-down conversions following the 31-20 that Sanders revealed an assuredness he’s found through three starts this season.
“I usually get emotional when we come off the field on third downs,” Sanders said Saturday. “But you know, I feel like today it was third down and we knew we were going to convert. We knew we're going to get it. So that's starting to feel comfortable."
For the development Gundy and Sanders seem to feel the quarterback has made in several facets, the coach said Monday he doesn’t think Sanders has looked all that different under center. “He’s the Tasmanian Devil,” Gundy said before referencing Sanders’ first-quarter run that ended with an 11-yard gain only after he tumbled, nearly fumbled and then recovered to pick up a first down.
Four plays later, Sanders was running into the end zone.
“He plays full speed. You have to be willing to accept certain things in a game with him because you’re going to get the other (things). I mean, that’s who he is.”
But here’s one difference from Sanders’ performance this year: after throwing an ill-fated pick-six against Tulsa in his season debut, Sanders did not throw an interception against Boise State or Kansas State. The last time Sanders went back-to-back full starts without throwing a pick? The first two games of the 2019 season, his first as the starter.
Sure, he made only 13 passing attempts in Boise. Then again, Sanders just navigated a Wildcats defense with the third-most interceptions in the Big 12. Either way, he avoided picks the Cowboys couldn’t afford in their last two games, and OSU came away with two wins.
“I'm happy we're playing this good,” Sanders said Saturday. “And I'm just excited to see how much more we can progress.”
Sanders’ progression — through three games — already appears underway, and that bodes well for the evolution of the Cowboys’ offense on the whole.