“He’s matured considerably”: Gundy pleased with Sanders’ progression

STILLWATER — Among the elements Mike Gundy has noticed watching Spencer Sanders in the three starts he’s made in 2021?

“He’s matured considerably,” Oklahoma State’s football coach said of his quarterback Monday. “He was better last year and he’s even better this year. That comes with experience.”

Sanders, the Cowboys’ redshirt junior passer, has been on the field for the last three wins that now have the Cowboys at 4-0 and ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll, and he heads into this weekend’s visit from No. 21 Baylor fresh off his best performance of the season.

Sanders completed 22 of his 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in OSU’s win over Kansas State. On the ground, the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher added 18 yards and a two-yard touchdown scamper that opened the scoring.

And as Sanders delivered his finest showing of the year, OSU did too, hitting season-highs with 31 points, 481 yards gained and 25 first downs.

On Monday, Gundy lauded the strides Sanders has made in his third year as the starter, pointing to the growth he’s seen from a quarterback whose demeanor and leadership has been questioned in the past.