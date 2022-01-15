'He’s got it all': Cowboys have a versatile running back in Beggs' CJ Brown

Brown is joined in OSU’s new crop by fellow four-star rusher Ollie Gordon (Fort Worth, Texas), and opportunity may lie ahead for at least one of the first-year running backs in 2022.

Coach Mike Gundy said on Jan. 2 that he expects to “get a freshman ready” for next fall in a Cowboys’ backfield now thin on experience. On campus in time for winter conditioning and spring practice, Brown has a head start toward proving himself capable of a role in OSU’s offense in 2022.

Whether or not he can make the jump from Class 2A to the Big 12 in Year 1, his coaches know the difference-maker the Cowboys now have on their hands. Beggs head coach David Tenison sees some Eric Dickerson in his former running back, too.

“Long. Lean. Fast. Tough. Doesn’t mind blocking. Got good vision,” Tenison said. “It’s a fair comparison.”

All of those attributes jumped out to Tate when Brown arrived to Beggs as a freshman.

“He had that ‘it’ factor,” Tate said. “You could see it.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound rusher used them over the next four years to gain 10.3 yards per carry while he found the end zone 79 times. Brown added another 10 scores in the passing game.