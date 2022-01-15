'He’s got it all': Cowboys have a versatile running back in Beggs' CJ Brown

STILLWATER — About three years ago, Rodney Tate gave CJ Brown an assignment.
The assistant coach at Beggs High School thought his star rusher resembled a certain legendary running back from the past. So Tate asked Brown to Google Eric Dickerson.
“Write down what you find,” Tate told him. “Bring it back on a piece of paper and show me what you learned.”
Brown, then a sophomore, returned a report that had everything. Statistics from Dickerson’s All-American season at SMU in 1982. Notes on his NFL stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts and numbers like Dickerson’s 4.4 yards per carry as a pro. There was plenty on Dickerson’s single-season rushing record.
“He had a whole page on who Eric Dickerson was,” Tate recalled. “And that’s who he looks like on the field. CJ ‘s got that kind of style. He’s got that burst like (Dickerson) did. Great eyes. Great vision. Great field awareness. He’s got it all.”
Brown and his Dickersonian running style that powered 5,800 career rushing yards at Beggs now reside in Stillwater. One of 17 members in Oklahoma State’s class of 2022, he arrived on campus as an early enrollee this month, settling in with the Cowboys after rushing for 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior last fall.
Brown is joined in OSU’s new crop by fellow four-star rusher Ollie Gordon (Fort Worth, Texas), and opportunity may lie ahead for at least one of the first-year running backs in 2022.
Coach Mike Gundy said on Jan. 2 that he expects to “get a freshman ready” for next fall in a Cowboys’ backfield now thin on experience. On campus in time for winter conditioning and spring practice, Brown has a head start toward proving himself capable of a role in OSU’s offense in 2022.
Whether or not he can make the jump from Class 2A to the Big 12 in Year 1, his coaches know the difference-maker the Cowboys now have on their hands. Beggs head coach David Tenison sees some Eric Dickerson in his former running back, too.
“Long. Lean. Fast. Tough. Doesn’t mind blocking. Got good vision,” Tenison said. “It’s a fair comparison.”
All of those attributes jumped out to Tate when Brown arrived to Beggs as a freshman.
“He had that ‘it’ factor,” Tate said. “You could see it.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound rusher used them over the next four years to gain 10.3 yards per carry while he found the end zone 79 times. Brown added another 10 scores in the passing game.
Beyond speed and elusiveness, Tenison discovered a willing blocker in Brown, as well. When opposing defenses keyed in on him in short-yardage situations, Beggs often handed off to one of Brown’s teammates and deployed its star running back to pave the way.
“He probably likes to block as much as he does to carry a football,” the Beggs coach said. “I mean he takes pride in blocking people. And I know in this day and age, that’s unique in itself.”
The question now stands as to what Brown can offer the Cowboys in 2022 with a void for OSU to fill behind Dominic Richardson and Jaden Nixon.
Sixty-one miles separate Beggs High School and Boone Pickens Stadium. The jump from 2A to Power Five football might be longer. And of OSU’s two freshman rushers, Gordon — who stands 6-foot-3, 210 pounds — may prove the more physically ready in 2022.
But on Brown’s side is time. Like Blaine and Bryson Green and Collin Oliver in 2021, early enrollment could provide quick progression that translates onto the field in Year 1.
As his talented former running back transitions to life at OSU, Tenison sees Brown’s early arrival — on top of the talent he flashed at Beggs — as his strongest advantage.
“He’s going to have the routine down,” Tenison said. “He’s going to have the offense down. He’s going to be way ahead.”