‘He’s a natural at it’: OSU's Mike Boynton turned heads in TV debut at Big 12 tournament

STILLWATER — When Kevin Connors, the veteran ESPN anchor, found out Mike Boynton was joining the network’s pool of on-air analysts for last week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, instinct told him that Oklahoma State’s fifth-year men’s basketball coach would settle in well to life on TV.

Connors already knew Boynton as one of college basketball’s most personable coaches from previous broadcasts in Stillwater. That Boynton could offer uncommon and intelligent insight into the conference foes he’d faced from early January to the first weekend of March, Connors felt, was a given.

And with shared roots, Connors wasn’t worried about Boynton’s ability to fill air time.

“Look, Mike’s a Brooklyn guy,” said Connors, a native of Rockville Centre, New York. “We New Yorkers know how to talk.”

Connors arrived to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center confident. Then, over a few days spent together at the studio desk, Boynton exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

Comfortable analyzing familiar conference rivals and smooth calling game highlights, the Cowboys’ 40-year-old coach turned heads during his brief stint in front of ESPN cameras.

“I went in thinking he might be good, and I can’t believe how totally wrong I was,” Connors said. “Mike was not good — he was unbelievable.”

Fans watching at home saw Boynton settle in next to Connors and fellow analysts like Malcolm Huckaby and Chris Spatola as part of the halftime and postgame shows from Kansas City. Behind the scenes, his temporary on-air teammates witnessed a newcomer unfazed by the fast-paced machinations of live TV.

Those colleagues gushed this week about Boynton’s ability to deliver concise and detailed messages inside of tight windows. They raved about the well of knowledge he dug into after upsets such as Oklahoma’s win over Baylor and marveled at how he adjusted on the fly, able to break down Bruce Weber’s resignation at Kansas State moments after the news dropped.

At the end of it, peers like Spatola — a former Duke assistant — wondered if Boynton would ever trade in his coaching job for a TV gig.

“He’s a natural at it,” Spatola said. “If he wanted to do it, I think he’d be a home run.”

For his instant success, Boynton says he was initially reluctant to jump on screen.

Life as a broadcaster prior to his limited run on ESPN had never been a consideration. He has done press conferences, TV interviews and promotional content for OSU, but his experience in broadcast television was slim.

“The closest I’ve ever come was pretending to be Stuart Scott,” Boynton said. “The ‘SportsCenter’ highlight deal and some of his notable sayings.”

But Boynton, a career point guard who has never quite shied away from standing out in front, had a strategic vision behind his TV debut.

With the Cowboys barred from the 2022 postseason, Boynton’s TV excursion was geared less toward testing out his on-air chops and centered more on the interest of program visibility with OSU sidelined in the crucial month of March.

“We can’t practice and can’t really do anything with our guys (right now),” he said. “So how do we do our best to not just disappear from the mind and the thoughts of the people we need paying attention to us and talking about us? That was one way to kind of be out there.”

So for a few days, Boynton became a media member.

He immersed himself in long days on camera; Day 1 included four halftime shows and three “filler” shows in between games at the conference tournament. He navigated working with producers in his ear and learned the technical components behind TV production.

At night, Boynton rode back to his hotel on the media shuttle. During the day, he wore suits picked out for him by his wife, Jenny.

“My wife is always in charge of making me look good,” Boynton said. “Whether that be physically or figuratively.”

Like Connors, Spatola had met Boynton before they became colleagues on TV. He knew Boynton could communicate and had the basketball IQ to back it all up, but Spatola was less sure of how his new partner would adjust to other production elements, like wearing with an earpiece in a loud arena.

“The one question I had was how Mike would be able to handle all of that,” he said. “And he just blew me away. He’s kind of a natural at it. Which made me feel a little bit inept.”

Boynton wasn’t concerned with those technical elements. Stepping in front of the camera didn’t bother him much either. Boynton’s nerves stemmed from his day job as a coach and how the words he delivered live on national TV could be later be construed by his peers.

When he spoke on Weber’s Kansas State exit — “I have so much respect for Bruce,” Boynton said — and after West Virginia’s Bob Huggins was ejected in the first half of the quarterfinal against Kansas, that’s when Boynton felt the butterflies.

“Those were the moments where I had a pit in my stomach briefly,” he said. “Let’s make sure I’m not crossing a line here unnecessarily.”

One week removed from the experience, Boynton says he enjoyed the time as an analyst. He has never considered any job professionally other coaching, and he doesn’t plan to anytime soon.

But his short run on TV, while his fellow Big 12 coaches hung on every errant pass, bad bounce and missed call, did offer some perspective.

“The one really cool thing about those two days was when I left the game, I had no responsibility in terms of what happened,” Boynton said. “The game was over. Somebody won. Somebody lost. And I didn’t really have a feeling about it.”

Whether or not Boynton is ready to head to the studio full time in the future, his colleagues certainly believe he could do it.

While Boynton worked in Kansas City, ESPN spent a combined $165 million dollars to secure Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in its Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

Connors, seeing those figures, joked with Boynton that he might be next.

“I think the biggest problem would be this: Could we get him?” Connors said. “Because I think he would be as in demand as it gets. I mean, he was just that good. I think he would be a star.”

