STILLWATER — Even on days off, Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker still likes to load 500 pounds onto the barbell for squats.

“It’s just the type of guy he is,” safety Kendal Daniels said.

Since transferring to OSU in 2021, Rucker hasn’t been a mainstay in the Cowboys’ secondary. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety routinely appeared in special teams scenarios, rarely on defense.

But that's likely to change.

“I’ve seen a lot from him the last three years. He’s an athletic guy, working out with him, he’s a crazy athlete.” Daniels continued. “He runs fast, he hits hard.”

The composition of Oklahoma State’s safety room will be complex this season. Gone are the days of Jason Taylor II — who’s 27 career starts ranked sixth on last year’s team — and Thomas Harper, now at Notre Dame. Mix in Sean Michael Flanagan opting against using his extra year of eligibility, and Daniels is the only safety with starting experience from last season.

Rucker and Daniels will factor into Bryan Nardo’s plans for the secondary this season. As will Lyrik Rawls, a redshirt sophomore recruited by former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Under former defensive coordinator Derek Mason, the Cowboys gave a small sampling of the future in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Neither Rawls nor Rucker started, but each played meaningful minutes.

Rawls recorded five tackles, a sack and forced a fumble to give OSU a chance late. Rucker also logged a turnover, intercepting a pass at the goal line along with three tackles.

“We’ve been playing together,” Rucker said. “It’s not like this is our first time. We’ve been having fun out there and y’all going to see it.”

Rucker’s shown glimpses of his talent. As a true freshman at Wake Forest, he started nine games and appeared in five more the following season. Off the field issues dampened his playing time in Stillwater, including keeping his out all of last season, excluding the bowl game.

Since transferring, he’s primarily played special teams, recording 13 tackles the past two seasons.

“I love being out there with Trey,” Rawls said. “Whenever he’s got a job to do, he’s going to do his job and when he do it, he’s going to do it 1,000 miles per hour.”

Rawls continued: “To see him do it, it makes me want to do it even more. Him going up and just going and knocking people out, I feel like I could be right there beside him knocking people out with him.”

For Rawls, he appeared in 12 games last season, missing only the Texas Tech game. He averaged two tackles per game, filling in at times as injuries in the secondary mounted.

The influences of former OSU safeties — like Taylor and Kolby Harvell-Peel — are all over Rawls, who studied each his first two years with the Cowboys. The primary focus for the 6-1 safety out of Jefferson, Texas, was continuing to improve footwork and man coverage this offseason.

“We even take the time in practice to get coached by each other,” Rawls said. “We just come up with better ideas and I feel like we can talk to each other way better since we’ve been coming in and been doing this thing for like the past three years together. The comfort level is way high right now.”

That trio will assuredly receive help. OSU imported ex-JUCO safety Lardarius Webb Jr., an all-conference performer at Jones College in Mississippi, and returned Nick Session and Ty Williams, players with mainly special teams experience.

“Everybody’s going to get some time to shine,” Rawls said. “So, it feels pretty good back there in the backend.”

