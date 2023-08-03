STILLWATER — At first, Kendal Daniels had questions.

But after one meeting with new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, Daniels, Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-4 safety, started grasping the concepts. The reigning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year was going to step into a new role.

“And I’ve loved it ever since,” he said.

In the introductory season of Nardo’s new defensive scheme, Daniels will be one of the most important pieces in its composition. He will debut in what’s referred to as a “rover” position, a versatile spot assisting in numerous aspects of the defense.

“He looks aggressive,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Daniels. “He has to be very aggressive, but also defend the field. He has to study tape, he has to have an understanding and a good savviness and concept of the game.”

Since Nardo was hired in January, Daniels quickly moved into the position, adjusting to the change in the spring and continuing to understand it through fall camp, which OSU began Wednesday.

Entering his second season as a starter for the Cowboys, it’s easy to forget Daniels only has five career starts to his name. He even admits there might be first-game jitters when the Cowboys open their season against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2.

But he’s treated like a veteran in OSU’s secondary, a group again rebranding this season with the losses of Jason Taylor II (NFL), Jabbar Muhammad (transfer) and Sean Michael Flanagan (eligibility).

Daniels played meaningful minutes throughout 2022, finishing ranked fourth on OSU’s roster with 71 tackles and fourth among FBS freshmen with three interceptions.

He partially tore a ligament in his ankle during Oklahoma State’s final home game against West Virginia last season, but the injury didn’t require surgery, or withhold him from any practice time this offseason.

With the position adjustment and being healthy, even more optimism surrounds Daniels’ potential this season. “I feel like this is the best time for what’s happening now,” he said.

Before even a snap has been taken, Daniels feels more refined this season. One of the primary goals beyond learning his new role in Nardo’s defense, the 6-foot-4 safety needed to add to his frame.

“If you want to be a pro, you have to act like a pro,” he said. “Eating, sleep, taking the time out. I mean last year, I didn’t watch that much film, but you have to sit down and be a pro at it.

“You have to work at your craft.”

The eating was important. With Daniels’ new position requiring him to move to different spots across the field, bulking up was necessary. At this point last season, Daniels weighed 205 pounds. Now, the safety sits around 215, a sweet spot allowing him to move down to the linebacker level if needed without having to sacrifice speed and agility.

Both attributes that can shine under Nardo’s direction and the freedom the new defense provides.

“It kind of gives me like the feeling of high school again,” Daniels explained. “Just to be out there, go out there and make plays. Just be a football player again.”