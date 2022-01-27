'He knew how to motivate me': new DC Derek Mason brings commanding, energetic nature to OSU

STILLWATER — While he rehabbed from an ACL tear in the fall of 2011, Stanford safety Ed Reynolds accepted an offer from Derek Mason.

Stanford's co-defensive coordinator recognized a body that couldn't sit still. So rather than letting Reynolds languish on the sidelines each Saturday, Mason pulled the second-year safety into the coaches booth with Stanford's assistants.

Up top at Stanford Stadium and in press boxes across the Pac-12, Reynolds spent his medical redshirt season charting offensive plays and sharpening his football mind next to the man Oklahoma State hired Wednesday as its next defensive coordinator.

“Coach Mason, seeing how he called the game, that was super important for me to learn that,” Reynolds, who later spent three season in the NFL, recalled Thursday morning.

A decade later, he credits Mason and that season spent in the coaches booth for a heightened understanding of the game that helped him to first-team All-American honors two years later in 2013.

“He knew how to motivate me," Reynolds said of Mason. "He knew how to get the most out of me. You really feel like he does care about the guys that are in his room and wants to see the best out of guys.”