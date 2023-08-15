Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — At the top of the soft-spoken Collin Clay’s list of things to achieve this season: becoming more vocal.

In less than three weeks, when the Oklahoma State opens the season against Central Arkansas, Clay will be the only scholarship defensive tackle to have been on the Cowboys’ roster since 2020.

The other possible, Xavier Ross, is expected to slot in on the defensive end this season.

It puts Clay, entering his redshirt senior season with the Cowboys, in a precarious position. One of the eldest defensive linemen, and eldest overall on the defense, he knows his role needs to be one of leadership off the field.

“I’m not a very talkative guy," Clay said, flashing a smile.

And it comes with OSU altering its defensive composition. This season, the Cowboys will debut a new-look defensive line, primarily using three-down linemen instead of the four the program became accustomed to over the past half-decade as part of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s new scheme. And it will be done with a new group.

This offseason, OSU lost veteran interior linemen Sione Asi and Brendon Evers. Paired with Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy on the ends, the makeup of this year's group is vastly different.

Clay's vision of on-the-field success for the group: “For our noseguards, just stressing being disruptive, getting knocked back and playing football."

The noseguard position is new to Clay. Across all levels of football, Clay never played the position, but the move has energized him. “It starts with us,” he said.

“I think I’ve enjoyed this the most out of every position I’ve played,” he continued. “Only because of the aspect of me being able to not worry about too much. Just being able to play football.”

Just being able to play football is important to Clay. A Putnam City graduate, his college career started at Arkansas, but coaching changes led him to the portal in 2020. During the offseason, Clay tore his ACL, sidelining him for the entire year.

The following offseason, Clay again faced a set-back, partially tearing the same ACL. Two tears, two seasons without seeing the field. He’d eventually debut in 2022, starting three games for OSU.

In the new position, absorbing double-teams will be a prerequisite. OSU prioritized bigger bodies like Justin Kirkland (346 pounds) and Iman Oates (308) to anchor the line.

Clay, listed at 310 pounds on the official roster but OSU coach Mike Gundy says could be closer to 320, says he's trained for double teams last year, now he's just practiced doing it lined up against the center.

“Collin is a guy that’s developed his body,” Gundy said. “He went through a year where he was injured for a while, he’s grown up and developed some more toughness.

“He is a powerful dude.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.