'He has it all': Cowboys zeroed in on Notre Dame weapon Mayer ahead of Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Notre Dame’s most dangerous skill player in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl isn’t going to be lined up in the Fighting Irish backfield, not with running back Kyren Williams expected to watch from the sidelines after opting out. It won’t be Kevin Austin or any of the other wide receivers at quarterback Jack Coan’s disposal, either.
The Notre Dame weapon defensive assistant Joe Bob Clements and the Oklahoma State defenders who spoke Tuesday from Scottsdale are most concerned with is tight end Michael Mayer.
“Our players had better know where No. 87 is on the field,” Clements said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday morning.
“Notre Dame is going to do a good job of moving him around and getting him involved … we know when they need to make a play, the quarterback is probably going to be looking in that direction, and we need to be looking towards him.”
The ninth-ranked Cowboys have their eyes on Mayer ahead of the New Year’s Day meeting with the Fighting Irish, and for good reason.
The sophomore tight end closed the regular season with 64 receptions, more than any other Notre Dame pass catcher in 2021. Targeted 86 times this fall — more than all but five tight ends in the nation — Mayer enters the Fiesta Bowl with 768 yards and five touchdowns receptions for the year.
And the 6-foot-4, 251-pounder also factors in as an effective run blocker in a Fighting Irish rushing attack averaging 152.2 yards per game on the ground.
“He can both do good run blocking and he's good in the passing game,” Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper said. “You don't see that very often with tight ends in any conference. He has it all.”
Mayer has become a focal point for OSU in its preparation for Notre Dame and it showed when the Cowboys took the podium.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel spoke about a player “you have to always know where he's at and always account for.” Harper hit on how frequently the Fighting Irish involve Mayer in their offense. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was quick to mention Mayer when speaking on Notre Dame’s personnel, and defensive end Collin Oliver referred to the third-team All-American as “a big factor” in the Cowboys’ game plan.
“I want to draw a comparison to Charlie Kolar, honestly, the tight end for Iowa State,” Oliver said. “I don't like to compare dudes. But honestly, if I could compare one, it would be him.”
Kolar, who caught six passes for 69 yards against OSU on Oct. 23, is among the select few tight ends to give the Cowboys trouble in 2021. Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Hall and Austin Stogner combined for 137 yards and a touchdown in Bedlam; Baylor’s Ben Sims caught four passes for 34 yards and a score in the Big 12 title game a week later.
But on the whole, OSU has handled tight ends well this season, limiting them to 3.1 receptions and 38 yards per game in conference.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees studied OSU’s approach to defending Kolar as part of his bowl game prep and picked up on a tendency. At Iowa State, the Cowboys routinely doubled-teamed Kolar on third down and in the red zone. The 29-year old coordinator expects to see plenty of the same against Mayer on Saturday.
“I think the biggest focus for them will probably be third down; how do we get a couple people around him on third down?” Rees said. “The kid at Iowa State, they literally put two guys on him and said, 'Hey, we're going to take him away.'"
With the Irish down their leading ball carrier in Williams, Mayer will be needed even more in the run game against OSU, and he's sure to play a healthy role in the passing attack. It's why the Cowboys are zeroed in on the Fighting Irish tight end, and Mayer is prepared for heavy coverage from OSU.
“If they want to double me, that's fine,” he said. “I will still try to get open, I will still try to get the ball, but it will open some other people up, too.”