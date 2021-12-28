'He has it all': Cowboys zeroed in on Notre Dame weapon Mayer ahead of Fiesta Bowl

But on the whole, OSU has handled tight ends well this season, limiting them to 3.1 receptions and 38 yards per game in conference.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees studied OSU’s approach to defending Kolar as part of his bowl game prep and picked up on a tendency. At Iowa State, the Cowboys routinely doubled-teamed Kolar on third down and in the red zone. The 29-year old coordinator expects to see plenty of the same against Mayer on Saturday.

“I think the biggest focus for them will probably be third down; how do we get a couple people around him on third down?” Rees said. “The kid at Iowa State, they literally put two guys on him and said, 'Hey, we're going to take him away.'"

With the Irish down their leading ball carrier in Williams, Mayer will be needed even more in the run game against OSU, and he's sure to play a healthy role in the passing attack. It's why the Cowboys are zeroed in on the Fighting Irish tight end, and Mayer is prepared for heavy coverage from OSU.

“If they want to double me, that's fine,” he said. “I will still try to get open, I will still try to get the ball, but it will open some other people up, too.”

