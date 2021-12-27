Gundy waiting to name defensive play caller for Fiesta Bowl

Gundy and Co. lost the signal caller behind the nation’s third-ranked defense when Jim Knowles left his role as defensive coordinator for the same position at Ohio State on Dec. 7, leaving behind assistants Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie, Dan Hammerschmidt and Greg Richmond as OSU’s core defensive staff.

That group of assistants may shuffle from their usual, respective game day stations either on the sideline or in the press box against the Fighting Irish. Earlier this month, Gundy said promoting from within to replace Knowles was a consideration, but he shied away from the idea that Saturday’s bowl game was an audition for whomever he selects to call plays.

Since Knowles’ departure, Gundy has taken on a coaching role of his own on the defensive side of the ball and said Monday he’s been impressed with his defensive assistants in the bowl preparation.