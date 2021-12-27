Gundy waiting to name defensive play caller for Fiesta Bowl

Gundy keeps quiet
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said last week that he expected to name a defensive player caller for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against fifth-ranked Notre Dame by the time the Cowboys arrived in Arizona.
On Monday, No. 9 OSU’s second day in the desert, Gundy said he has a sense of which assistant — or assistants— he’ll tab to take over Jim Knowles’ job on New Year’s Day, but wasn’t ready to reveal his pick. The 17th-year head coach did offer some hints.
“I told them that I would make that decision on Thursday,” Gundy said during his Zoom press conference from Phoenix. “I really liked our defense’s practicing. I’m leaning toward making some adjustments and moving coaches from where they were on the sideline to in the box. And I’m leaning toward using two coaches instead of one, in just what I’m watching from practice."
“I'm comfortable with what's happened. Over the last three weeks I've only watched defense. I haven't spent a lot of time watching offensive football right now since Coach (Jim) Knowles left. I'm going to watch the next couple days and then sit down with the defensive staff and meet with them and explain to them what I think is best for the game.”
Gundy and Co. lost the signal caller behind the nation’s third-ranked defense when Jim Knowles left his role as defensive coordinator for the same position at Ohio State on Dec. 7, leaving behind assistants Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie, Dan Hammerschmidt and Greg Richmond as OSU’s core defensive staff.
That group of assistants may shuffle from their usual, respective game day stations either on the sideline or in the press box against the Fighting Irish. Earlier this month, Gundy said promoting from within to replace Knowles was a consideration, but he shied away from the idea that Saturday’s bowl game was an audition for whomever he selects to call plays.
Since Knowles’ departure, Gundy has taken on a coaching role of his own on the defensive side of the ball and said Monday he’s been impressed with his defensive assistants in the bowl preparation.
“I’ll be honest, when I first started, I wasn’t sure anybody was quite up to par with the level that Jim was because essentially this was his system,” Gundy said. “Terminology and system is a big deal. Now we’ve morphed it into a different concept over the last couple of years. But essentially it was his to start with. And I’m pleased with the other four guys in there; they’re very, very up to date, for lack of a better term, on what we’re doing. Scheme-wise. Terminology-wise. Defensively in the big picture.”
Gundy adamant OSU will play
Gundy confirmed Monday that “just a few” of his players tested positive for COVID-19 “in the last few days”, but stood firm that the Fiesta Bowl will go on as scheduled with bowl games across the country in jeopardy.
“As you watch and just try to gauge percentages, I would guess there's going to be a few more get it,” he said. “We are 100% fully committed to playing this game.”
After players were released to go home for Christmas, Gundy and the Cowboys are taking “ultimate” precautions with Fiesta Bowl protocols.
Gundy said OSU tested its players before its flight from Stillwater and in Arizona will test players who show symptoms. Team meetings have been moved to outdoor tennis courts at the team hotel and players are wearing masks in settings such as indoor meetings and on the team bus.
While Gundy listed the precautions OSU is taking, he noted that the Cowboys still plan to enjoy what the Fiesta bowl has to offer in the midst of inherent risks.
“They’re going to go to the Phoenix Suns game tonight and they’re going to wear masks on the bus, Gundy said. “Are some players going to get the virus? They probably are.”
Notre Dame has been viewed as a leader in college football on COVID-19 protocols since the 2020 season and coach Marcus Freeman said the Fighting Irish won’t treat this visit as “a normal bowl” trip.
“We have to be really smart,” Freeman said ahead of his head coaching debut. “I think our team is definitely understanding the case and understanding what we have to do.”
As COVID cases soar nationally with bowl games now canceled, Gundy plans to field a team Saturday.
“We're going to play this game unless we can't find 11 players,” Gundy said.
Transfer portal participants
Gundy said that safety Tanner McAlister and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan — two of the four Cowboys to enter the transfer portal this month — are practicing with the team and will be available for the Fiesta Bowl.
“Defensively we rotate a lot of guys, so (Jernigan) and McAlister, those guys they might leave, they might not,” Gundy said. “So I think it’s just kind of a sign of the times. They put themselves out there to see what’s out there. And if it's something they think is better they might take it. If not, they might come back.”
Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony and running back Dezmon Jackson are the other remaining Cowboys in the transfer portal.
Godlevske out
Center Danny Godlevske will not play on Saturday, sidelined for a fourth straight game by a left leg injury that has kept the redshirt senior lineman out since the first half against TCU on Nov. 13. Redshirt senior Joe Michalski has started each of OSU’s last three games in Godlevske’s place.
“We could have pushed him to a point,” Gundy said of Godlevske. “But I don’t think it was fair to him to put him out there at this time. But otherwise, from a health standpoint, we’re in good shape.”
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World