Gundy voted Big 12 Coach of the Year
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time on Thursday.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was voted the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year on Thursday, among 13 Cowboys to earn end-of-season league honors as voted by the league's coaches.

Utah State transfer rusher Jaylen Warren was named conference newcomer of the year, while defensive end Collin Oliver earned defensive freshman of the year honors.

Spencer Sanders was named the All-Big 12 first-team quarterback, joined by left guard Josh Sills, defensive end Brock Martin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on the first-team. Second-team honors went to Oilver, wide receivers Tay Martin and Brennan Presley and cornerback Christian Holmes. 

Oklahoma placed a pair of players on the first team: fullback Jeremiah Hall and punter Michael Turk.

Iowa State's Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre beat out OSU's Rodriguez as the defensive player of the year, and was joined by Bears teammates Siaki Ika (defensive newcomer) and Trestan Ebner (special teams) on the awards slate. 

Gundy's honor marks the second time in his 17 seasons in charge that OSU's head coach has been voted coach of the year. He first won the award in 2010.

The fifth-ranked Cowboys meet No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium.

2021 FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG 12

Offense

QB – Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

RB – Breece Hall, Iowa State

RB – Bijan Robinson, Texas

FB – Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

FB – Jared Rus, Iowa State

WR – Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

WR – Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR – Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE – Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

OL – Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL – Trevor Downing, Iowa State

OL – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL – Josh Sills, Oklahoma State

OL – Derek Kerstetter, Texas

PK – Jonathan Garlbay, Texas Tech

KR/PR – Trestan Ebner, Baylor

KR/PR – Malik Knowles, Kansas State 

Defense

DL – Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL – Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

DL – Felix Anudike, Kansas State

DL – Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

DL – Dante Stills, West Virginia

LB – Terrel Bernard, Baylor

LB – Mike Rose, Iowa State

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

DB – Jalen Pitre, Baylor

DB – Russ Yeast, Kansas State

DB – Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

DB – Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

DB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

P – Michael Turk, Oklahoma

P – Cameron Dicker, Texas 

2021 SECOND-TEAM ALL-BIG 12

Offense

QB – Brock Purdy, Iowa State

RB – Abram Smith, Baylor

RB – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

FB – Jax Dineen, Kansas State

WR – Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

WR – Tay Martin, Oklahoma State

WR – Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

TE – Chase Allen, Iowa State

OL – Colin Newell, Iowa State

OL – Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

OL – Steve Avila, TCU

OL – Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech

OL – Zach Frazier, West Virginia

PK – Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

KR/PR – Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

KR/PR – Derius Davis, TCU 

Defense

DL – Siaki Ika, Baylor

DL – Kyron Johnson, Kansas

DL – Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

DL – Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DL – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DL – Ochaun Mathis, TCU

LB – Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

LB – Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

LB – Colin Schooler, Texas Tech

DB – Isheem Young, Iowa State

DB – Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

DB – Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma

DB – Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State

DB – DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech

P – Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

 

Individual Big 12 awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr., Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)

# Denotes unanimous choice

