Gundy voted Big 12 Coach of the Year

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was voted the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year on Thursday, among 13 Cowboys to earn end-of-season league honors as voted by the league's coaches.
Utah State transfer rusher Jaylen Warren was named conference newcomer of the year, while defensive end Collin Oliver earned defensive freshman of the year honors.
Spencer Sanders was named the All-Big 12 first-team quarterback, joined by left guard Josh Sills, defensive end Brock Martin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on the first-team. Second-team honors went to Oilver, wide receivers Tay Martin and Brennan Presley and cornerback Christian Holmes.
Oklahoma placed a pair of players on the first team: fullback Jeremiah Hall and punter Michael Turk.
Iowa State's Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre beat out OSU's Rodriguez as the defensive player of the year, and was joined by Bears teammates Siaki Ika (defensive newcomer) and Trestan Ebner (special teams) on the awards slate.
Gundy's honor marks the second time in his 17 seasons in charge that OSU's head coach has been voted coach of the year. He first won the award in 2010.
The fifth-ranked Cowboys meet No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium.
2021 FIRST-TEAM ALL-BIG 12
Offense
QB – Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
RB – Breece Hall, Iowa State
RB – Bijan Robinson, Texas
FB – Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
FB – Jared Rus, Iowa State
WR – Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
WR – Quentin Johnston, TCU
WR – Xavier Worthy, Texas
TE – Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
OL – Connor Galvin, Baylor
OL – Trevor Downing, Iowa State
OL – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL – Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
OL – Derek Kerstetter, Texas
PK – Jonathan Garlbay, Texas Tech
KR/PR – Trestan Ebner, Baylor
KR/PR – Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Defense
DL – Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DL – Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
DL – Felix Anudike, Kansas State
DL – Brock Martin, Oklahoma State
DL – Dante Stills, West Virginia
LB – Terrel Bernard, Baylor
LB – Mike Rose, Iowa State
LB – Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
DB – Jalen Pitre, Baylor
DB – Russ Yeast, Kansas State
DB – Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State
DB – Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
DB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
P – Michael Turk, Oklahoma
P – Cameron Dicker, Texas
2021 SECOND-TEAM ALL-BIG 12
Offense
QB – Brock Purdy, Iowa State
RB – Abram Smith, Baylor
RB – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
FB – Jax Dineen, Kansas State
WR – Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
WR – Tay Martin, Oklahoma State
WR – Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
TE – Chase Allen, Iowa State
OL – Colin Newell, Iowa State
OL – Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
OL – Steve Avila, TCU
OL – Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech
OL – Zach Frazier, West Virginia
PK – Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
KR/PR – Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
KR/PR – Derius Davis, TCU
Defense
DL – Siaki Ika, Baylor
DL – Kyron Johnson, Kansas
DL – Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
DL – Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
DL – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
DL – Ochaun Mathis, TCU
LB – Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
LB – Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
LB – Colin Schooler, Texas Tech
DB – Isheem Young, Iowa State
DB – Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
DB – Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma
DB – Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State
DB – DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech
P – Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
Individual Big 12 awards
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.
CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr., Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)
# Denotes unanimous choice