Gundy’s new deal features increased salary, would double buyout from OSU

STILLWATER — The contract extension Mike Gundy agreed to earlier this fall gave Oklahoma State’s 17th-year coach a fresh five-year rollover contract. It also handed Gundy a pay bump and doubled his buyout from the university in the event of termination without cause, according to the contract obtained by the Tulsa World via an open records request.
OSU announced Gundy’s latest “perpetual” deal — which tacks on an additional year to the contract at the completion of each season — on Oct. 22, one day before the Cowboys’ 24-21 loss at Iowa State. The new agreement, officially signed by Gundy on Nov. 11 and OSU President Kayse Shrum and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg on Dec. 17, came roughly four years after the 54-year-old coach signed his first five-year rollover contract with OSU in 2017.
In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and controversy surrounding a photo of Gundy wearing a One America News network T-shirt, Gundy agreed to a one-year reduction on the rollover deal and a $1 million pay cut that shaved his annual salary to $4.2 million.
But under the new deal, which became effective July 1, Gundy will receive retroactive compensation totaling $4.875 million in 2021, up from the $4.375 million he initially was set to be paid this season. That new salary does not include the $171,875 salary reduction Gundy agreed to in 2021 tied to financial losses within the athletic department due to COVID-19.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2022 — the same day Gundy’s ninth-ranked Cowboys face No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl — his annual salary will increase by $125,000 each year through the end of the contract.
Gundy’s deal also carries significantly improved buyout terms. Per the extension, Gundy’s payout will jump from 50% of the total remaining compensation to 62.5% on Jan. 1, boosting his buyout to a shade under $15 million. After Jan. 1, 2023, Gundy will earn 75% of the remaining compensation for termination without cause through the completion of the contract. Gundy’s buyout under his previous deal would have paid him just over $7 million.
“We can call it like we see it: I’ve been here awhile. We’ve had tremendous success. So it’s a good opportunity for both sides,” Gundy said of his new contract on Oct. 25. “When we have consistency and we can solidify what happens here at the one sport that financially drives this athletic department, it’s good for Oklahoma State University. Period.”
“It’s a contract that just continues on, essentially,” he continued, stopping short of calling it a lifetime deal. “...it’s that type of contract.”
Beginning on Jan. 1, Gundy would owe the university $5 million dollars for early termination of his deal, increasing to $6 million for the remainder of the contract starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Gundy will earn $125,000 for reaching the Fiesta Bowl this season and for future New Year’s Six and Big 12 Championship Game appearances. Other incentives include $150,000 for reaching the College Football Playoff and $350,000 for reaching the national championship.
OSU kicks off with the Fighting Irish at noon CT Jan. 1 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Featured