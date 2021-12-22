Gundy’s new deal features increased salary, would double buyout from OSU

Starting on Jan. 1, 2022 — the same day Gundy’s ninth-ranked Cowboys face No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl — his annual salary will increase by $125,000 each year through the end of the contract.

Gundy’s deal also carries significantly improved buyout terms. Per the extension, Gundy’s payout will jump from 50% of the total remaining compensation to 62.5% on Jan. 1, boosting his buyout to a shade under $15 million. After Jan. 1, 2023, Gundy will earn 75% of the remaining compensation for termination without cause through the completion of the contract. Gundy’s buyout under his previous deal would have paid him just over $7 million.

“We can call it like we see it: I’ve been here awhile. We’ve had tremendous success. So it’s a good opportunity for both sides,” Gundy said of his new contract on Oct. 25. “When we have consistency and we can solidify what happens here at the one sport that financially drives this athletic department, it’s good for Oklahoma State University. Period.”

“It’s a contract that just continues on, essentially,” he continued, stopping short of calling it a lifetime deal. “...it’s that type of contract.”