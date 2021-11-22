Gundy pessimistic on Bedlam future ahead of matchup with SEC-bound Sooners

“We expect our rivalry to be as intense as ever, just like we’ve seen in other states,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said of Bedlam in July. “We will always value the special connection we have to Oklahoma State University."

The conference expansion triggered by OU and Texas’ impending exits will turn the Big 12 into a 12-team league and the conference is expected to split into six-team divisions. Gundy predicted Monday that the Big 12 will maintain its nine-game conference schedule when the four incoming schools join.

He also noted OSU’s future non conference schedule; the Cowboys have at least two non conference games scheduled in every season through 2029 and are contracted outside of the Big 12 as far out as 2037.

"We're scheduled out way longer than probably they'll keep me around here,” Gundy said. “So your financial commitments to buyouts and payouts are at an all-time high now.”

A nine-game league schedule and non conference obligations scheduled deep into the next decade spell a murky future for Bedlam in Gundy’s eyes.