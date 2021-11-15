Gundy: OSU’s Week 11 win “most complete game” of the season ahead of trip to Texas Tech

“Same old, same old,” Gundy said of OSU’s preparation for Texas Tech. “We need to have a good week of practice and make sure we're focused and understand what got us to this point and what we need to do to moving forward. It's really that simple process.

Preparing for Texas Tech quarterback Smith

On Monday, OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant. On Saturday in Lubbock, his defense will again face a familiar trope: an opposing quarterback coming off a career day.

Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith went 25-of-32 for 322 yards and three touchdowns, and added 50 yards on the ground in his first career start in Week 11, helping the Red Raiders top Iowa State, 41-38. Smith was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday. for his performance.

“He’s a big kid that throws it around,” Gundy said of Smith. “He can run. He’s athletic. He might be 225-pounds...they put him in there and he played well.”