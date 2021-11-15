Gundy: OSU’s Week 11 win “most complete game” of the season ahead of trip to Texas Tech

STILLWATER — Two days after Oklahoma State’s 63-17 win over TCU Saturday night, coach Mike Gundy called the Cowboys' 46-point win their “most complete game” of the season.
“We kind of put it together in all three phases and played good,” Gundy said during his weekly press conference Monday. “The crowd was fantastic. So things started to work to our advantage and the snowball kind of started going downhill on TCU.”
OSU’s Week 11 win over the Horned Frogs was convincing: nine OSU players ran for 447 yards and eight rushing scores. The Cowboys sacked TCU quarterbacks seven times, one week after recording eight sacks at West Virginia. And Emari Demercado’s fourth-quarter rushing score represented OSU’s first and only offensive touchdown allowed since Oct. 23.
Following Saturday’s win, the ninth-ranked Cowboys are 9-1 (6-1 Big 12) and hold a share of first place with Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings.
The conference announced Monday that OSU’s Week 13 meeting with the Sooners will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and air on ABC from Stillwater. The primetime kickoff for the regular-season finale marks the sixth night game at Boone Pickens Stadium in 2021.
The Cowboys could secure their place in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game before Bedlam with a win at Texas Tech this weekend and favorable results around the conference. As the postseason possibilities grow, Gundy’s message Monday centered on not getting “out of our box.”
“Same old, same old,” Gundy said of OSU’s preparation for Texas Tech. “We need to have a good week of practice and make sure we're focused and understand what got us to this point and what we need to do to moving forward. It's really that simple process.
Preparing for Texas Tech quarterback Smith
On Monday, OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant. On Saturday in Lubbock, his defense will again face a familiar trope: an opposing quarterback coming off a career day.
Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith went 25-of-32 for 322 yards and three touchdowns, and added 50 yards on the ground in his first career start in Week 11, helping the Red Raiders top Iowa State, 41-38. Smith was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday. for his performance.
“He’s a big kid that throws it around,” Gundy said of Smith. “He can run. He’s athletic. He might be 225-pounds...they put him in there and he played well.”
OSU’s made a habit of quieting hot quarterbacks lately, sacking West Virginia's Jarret Doege seven times after his 370-yard performance against Iowa State before stymying then-reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Chandler Morris on Saturday. Against a Cowboys defense that ranks top five nationally in total defense, third down defense, sacks and tackles for loss, Smith could suffer a similar fate this weekend.
Injury report in the blocking game
The Week 12 statuses of left guard Josh Sills and center Danny Godlevske remain uncertain, according to Gundy.
Sills missed the visit from TCU with an undisclosed injury and Gundy predicted Saturday that he could return to practice this week. Godlevske limped off the field before halftime Saturday and did not return.
The pair were replaced respectively by Tyrese Williams and Joe Michalski, and Gundy praised their fill-in performances Monday.
“We’ve asked them to be physical and play hard and give the backs a chance to get a yard past the line of scrimmage before they have to make a cut," he said. "That’s what they did.”
Tight end Braden Cassity (right leg) has not played since leaving injured at West Virginia. He was replaced in Week 11 by Logan Carter, and Cassity's status for Texas Tech is also uncertain.