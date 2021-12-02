Gundy named Big 12 Coach of the Year; six Cowboys named to All-Big 12 first team

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was named the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year Thursday morning, among 13 Cowboys to earn end of season league honors as voted by the league's coaches.
Utah State transfer rusher Jaylen Warren was named conference newcomer of the year, while defensive end Collin Oliver earned defensive freshman of the year honors.
Spencer Sanders was named the All-Big 12 first team quarterback, joined by left guard Josh Sills, defensive end Brock Martin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on the first-team. Second-team honors went to Oilver, wide receivers Tay Martin and Brennan Presley and cornerback Christian Holmes.
Iowa State's Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre beat out Rodriguez as the defensive player of the year, and was joined by Bears teammates Siaki Ika (defensive newcomer) and Trestan Ebner (special teams) on the awards slate.
Gundy's honor marks the second time in his 17 seasons in charge that OSU's head coach has been voted coach of the year. He first won the award in 2010.
Gundy's Cowboys opened 6-0 and went 8-1 in the Big 12 in 2021, closing conference play last Saturday with their first Bedlam win over Oklahoma since 2014. A win in Saturday's Big 12 title bout with Baylor would mark OSU's second Big 12 Championship under Gundy's leadership and the second 12-win season in program history.
Warren, who leads OSU with 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season, is the ninth Cowboys to earn Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. Oliver, the pass rusher from Edmond Santa Fe, enters Saturday with 8.5 sacks on the year, 0.5 sacks shy of the program's freshman sack record set by Rodney Harding in 1981.
He's the first OSU player to earn a freshman player of the year award since Sanders in 2019.
Sanders joins Brandon Weeden as the only other OSU quarterback to earn first-team honors in program history. Sills, an honoree in 2020, becomes fourth OSU offensive lineman to make the first-team in multiple season, joining Russell Okung, Levy Adcock and Marcus Keyes.
The fifth-ranked Cowboys meet No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium.