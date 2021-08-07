Gundy holds high expectations for OSU's offense; talks Big 12 and vaccinations on Day 1

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy expects his Oklahoma State offense to be productive in 2021.
That’s nothing new, of course, and defenses across the Big 12 have come to expect nothing less from a Cowboys’ attack that has scored inside the top-20 nationally seven times over the last decade under the 17th-year head coach.
But the offense that opened fall camp Friday is missing 2020’s top rusher Chubba Hubbard, and leading receivers from a year ago in Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf. Despite those departures and others, Gundy holds confidence in the offense, run again by second-year coordinator Kasey Dunn with third-year starter Spencer Sanders back under center.
“It’s going to score a lot of points,” he told reporters during an in-person session before Friday’s practice. “We’re going to score points. We’ve got guys to score points. We’re not going to do anything different than we’ve ever done before. But we’re going to score points.”
That OSU offense stepped onto the field inside the Sherman Smith Training Center for the first time since spring camp 29 days before its Sept. 4 opener against Missouri State. The Cowboys will practice again Saturday before throwing on the shoulder pads for practice No. 3 Sunday.
In front of local reporters for the first time since Oklahoma and Texas set about joining the SEC, Gundy held his stance on speculation surrounding conference realignment and the future of the Big 12.
“I think that anybody that’s talking about conference realignment is using it for conversation,” he said. “...honestly, I just want to worry about football and the team and move forward just like you guys do because it’s over. Nobody knows. When some news comes out, it’ll come out real quick. Anybody that’s talking about it right now other than maybe the brass, they’re just guessing.”
Gundy also announced that the program is now over 80% vaccinated against COVID-19, and that team personnel who are not vaccinated are subject to a mask policy and bi-weekly testing.
Redshirt senior Josh Sills feels that the looming season has provided motivation for teammates to pursue the vaccine.
“The biggest thing that I’ve noticed is people on the team don’t want to be known as that guy that would happen to test positive and then primary contact 10 other guys,” Sills said.
No official depth chart was released on Day 1, but Gundy had plenty to say about individual position groups.
Around Sanders, the redshirt junior quarterback, the offense has holes to fill.
In replacing Hubbard, OSU plans to spread carries between redshirt seniors LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson and down to sophomore Dominic Richardson, junior college transfer Jaylen Warren and redshirt freshman Zach Middleton.
“The easiest way to put it is we don’t want anybody to carry the ball 25 times a game,” Gundy said. “We need three or four guys to carry it 12 or 15 times a game. It gives us the best chance first to keep them healthy.”
Redshirt senior receiver Tay Martin will have plenty of chances in filling Wallace’s void. Cheez-It Bowl breakout performer and former Bixby star Brennan Presley is set for an expanded role, too. Returning is last season’s fourth-leading receiver Braydon Johnson, who will seek opportunities alongside a cast of young talents including freshmen Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson.
“I think the wide receiver position is to a certain extent wide open on our rotation,” Gundy said.
If there is a position battle on the roster, it lies at the second starting cornerback spot opposite senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
Redshirt senior Christian Holmes appeared in all 11 games and started the final two in 2020. He’ll be pushed by a series of underclassmen that includes sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad.
“There’s young guys,” Gundy said. “We’ve got some veteran players. But as you know, we would prefer to play two deep on the defensive side of the ball.”
Redshirt junior kicker Alex Hale was released to participate in fall camp. Hale suffered a torn ACL during warm-ups against Oklahoma last November.