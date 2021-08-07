Gundy holds high expectations for OSU's offense; talks Big 12 and vaccinations on Day 1

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy expects his Oklahoma State offense to be productive in 2021.

That’s nothing new, of course, and defenses across the Big 12 have come to expect nothing less from a Cowboys’ attack that has scored inside the top-20 nationally seven times over the last decade under the 17th-year head coach.

But the offense that opened fall camp Friday is missing 2020’s top rusher Chubba Hubbard, and leading receivers from a year ago in Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner and Landon Wolf. Despite those departures and others, Gundy holds confidence in the offense, run again by second-year coordinator Kasey Dunn with third-year starter Spencer Sanders back under center.

“It’s going to score a lot of points,” he told reporters during an in-person session before Friday’s practice. “We’re going to score points. We’ve got guys to score points. We’re not going to do anything different than we’ve ever done before. But we’re going to score points.”

That OSU offense stepped onto the field inside the Sherman Smith Training Center for the first time since spring camp 29 days before its Sept. 4 opener against Missouri State. The Cowboys will practice again Saturday before throwing on the shoulder pads for practice No. 3 Sunday.