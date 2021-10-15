Gundy, Grovey and Thompson: As OSU heads to Texas, memories remain from 1986 All-State team

Grovey went on to play for the University of Arkansas, where he still works as a commentator on the Razorbacks’ broadcast team. Gundy headed to Oklahoma State and has headed up the Cowboys since 2005. In 1987, Thompson took Oklahoma to a national championship.

On Saturday, Thompson’s middle son Casey will quarterback No. 25 Texas when it meets Gundy’s 12th-ranked OSU, and while 35 years have passed since the three quarterbacks came together, the memories and relationships of that West team have endured.

“For down here in little, old Oklahoma, we put up some pretty good quarterbacks that year,” Thompson said.

Growing up in Midwest City, Gundy didn’t come across either Grovey or Thompson until high school; “we didn’t do all those travel sports like we do now.” he explained earlier this week.

Separated by 35 miles, Grovey and Thompson didn’t meet until junior high school. And while Grovey would eventually have to find a newspaper to check up on Thompson, he didn’t always have to work so hard for his information. Each was well attuned to what the other was doing on the football field well before they met, courtesy of the greatest sources of them all: their mothers.