Gundy, Grovey and Thompson: As OSU heads to Texas, memories remain from 1986 All-State team

STILLWATER – Quinn Grovey used to wake up on fall Saturday mornings and scour that day’s newspapers. Living in Southwest Oklahoma, Duncan’s star quarterback of the mid-1980s hunted down the Daily Oklahoman, rummaged through the Lawton Constitution and combed the pages of the Tulsa World.
Grovey just had to find out what Midwest City’s Mike Gundy and Lawton’s Charles Thompson had done the night before.
“Back then you had to do some work to do your research,” Grovey said. “You couldn't just go online and stuff like you can now. But I always wanted to know what Mike did. I always wanted to see what Charles did.”
A look back at newspaper clippings from the time would tell you the following: Grovey led Duncan to a pair of 4A state titles in 1983 and ‘84. Gundy’s Bombers topped Muskogee in the 5A state championship in 1985. And Muskogee reached the title game only after it dispatched Thompson and Lawton in the state semis.
In 1985, the trio of Grovey, Gundy and Thompson made up three of the best high school quarterbacks the state had to offer, and their paths intertwined the following summer when they comprised the quarterback depth of an all-time All-State Game West team in Tulsa.
“Just think about the firepower we had,” Grovey said.
Grovey went on to play for the University of Arkansas, where he still works as a commentator on the Razorbacks’ broadcast team. Gundy headed to Oklahoma State and has headed up the Cowboys since 2005. In 1987, Thompson took Oklahoma to a national championship.
On Saturday, Thompson’s middle son Casey will quarterback No. 25 Texas when it meets Gundy’s 12th-ranked OSU, and while 35 years have passed since the three quarterbacks came together, the memories and relationships of that West team have endured.
“For down here in little, old Oklahoma, we put up some pretty good quarterbacks that year,” Thompson said.
Growing up in Midwest City, Gundy didn’t come across either Grovey or Thompson until high school; “we didn’t do all those travel sports like we do now.” he explained earlier this week.
Separated by 35 miles, Grovey and Thompson didn’t meet until junior high school. And while Grovey would eventually have to find a newspaper to check up on Thompson, he didn’t always have to work so hard for his information. Each was well attuned to what the other was doing on the football field well before they met, courtesy of the greatest sources of them all: their mothers.
“Our moms were best friends,” Thompson said. “His mom would always talk about his accomplishments when she was over in my house and my mom would do the same thing when she was in Duncan. We heard a lot about each other.”
Gundy and Thompson played against each other in their junior and senior years — Gundy’s Midwest City claimed both meetings — and Grovey did his careful reading on the pair of rival quarterbacks. All three were recruited by OSU and OU, and by the time they converged in Tulsa for the 1986 All-State Game, each understood the talent they stood beside.
“When you look at basically the top three quarterbacks in the state of Oklahoma, we're all on the same team,” Grovey said. “I mean it was just amazing.”
The game itself was forgettable, according to all three. With Midwest City head coach Dick Evans at the helm, Gundy held the upper hand running a familiar offense. He’d run the plays for years, knew every check down and hit every seam while Grovey and Thompson were caught playing catch up.
Gundy starred as the West team cruised to a 27-0 win.
“Knowledge is power and Mike had all the knowledge,” Grovey said. “He knew the offense inside and out. Me and Charles, we were trying to figure out what to do.”
The convergence that summer came and went, the players took their separate paths and the years passed. Grovey never left Fayetteville; Gundy’s hardly left Stillwater since arriving. Thompson returned to football after a federal drug charge sidelined him in 1989, and he’s carved out a business career and a family since.
But the state's one-time quarterbacking greats remained in touch.
Around 2016, Gundy wanted the quarterback he’ll face Saturday to come to OSU and Thompson found himself in Stillwater sitting face-to-face with the Midwest City passer he’d known 30 years earlier. Casey Thompson chose Texas instead, and OSU secured Spencer Sanders, but Gundy’s recruitment of his son brought Thompson back to 1986.
"It was just good to be in a room with the guy that you knew you had competed with and someone you had become friends with over the years.” Thompson said. “He went on to be a head coach at Oklahoma State, but to me it's just like the guy I met when we were in high school."
Grovey and Gundy have kept in loose contact; Thompson and Grovey a bit closer. In fact, when the Longhorns played at Arkansas earlier this fall, Thompson stayed at Grovey’s home.
In Fayetteville last month, the pair of former quarterbacks reminisced on that week in the summer of 1986, the ties of that All-State West squad still binding.
“It’s always been great to have old friends,” Thompson said. “Ain’t nothing like old friends.”
