Gundy, Cowboys searching for third quarter answers

Three straight runs by Jaylen Warren opened the half and yielded a three-and-out. Spencer Sanders completed passes of 22 and 13 yards to open the ensuing drive before the seven-play, 59-yard series ended on Brown’s second missed field goal of the day. And 10 yards on five plays and another Tom Hutton punt told the story of the next possession, closing OSU’s account from a quarter that saw Iowa State score 10 points and claim the lead.

In their seven games, the Cowboys have been outscored 44-3 in the third quarter.

“At halftime, we all get to make adjustments, but traditionally here we’ve been really good in the third quarter,” Gundy said. “Our concepts are the same. We haven’t changed anything. We’re just not able to get that production. We have to find a way to get that.”

“It’s not an easy solution or we would already have said, ‘This is it. Let’s fix it.’”

Earlier this season, Gundy considered cutting down the playbook while the offense struggled with injuries that thrust underclassmen onto the field.

On Monday, he said he’s thought about chopping the eight-play script OSU typically draws up at halftime to four or beefing it up to 12. Searching for solutions, Gundy laid the duty of figuring things out on the coaching staff.