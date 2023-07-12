ARLINGTON, Texas — Some months, Bedlam football seems a possibility.

Other months, it seems headed toward extinction.

During Mike Gundy’s media session on Wednesday, the Oklahoma State coach simply swatted away any possibility of a future nonconference game against Oklahoma, which is departing for the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

“We have nine conference games scheduled and then we have, I think through 15 years we’re scheduled all the way up … we have Power Five teams,” Gundy said during Day 1 of the Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium. “Oklahoma State is not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC. They need to change what they do because they're the ones that made their mind up to go to the SEC. So with all the talk from administration and people saying that Oklahoma State needs to do this and that, all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So it is what it is.

“We can cut right to the chase. For me, I want to listen to the board. I'll listen to the president. I'll listen to the AD if that's something they want to do. I'm good. But I don't think it's going to happen based on the way the scheduling is. Everybody needs to realize, it didn't have to happen if they didn't change leagues.”

As recent as mid-June, OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione said he has had good conversations with OSU counterpart Chad Weiberg about future contests.

“We’re going to play each other in a variety of sports going forward. We don’t have those dates yet on our schedule, but we’ve been talking about those,” Castiglione said during an OU Board of Regents meeting in Tulsa. “I think, in time, we’ll find an opportunity where dates are mutually agreeable to both institutions. It might be out there a ways. But I think, in the end, that’ll end up happening. At least that’s my opinion.”

OU and OSU’s final scheduled meeting will be on Nov. 4 in Stillwater.