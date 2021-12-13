Gundy and Cowboys will head to Fiesta Bowl without a defensive coordinator

Gundy called Knowles a “terrific game day manager” and said OSU “tried hard” to retain the assistant who led a squad that finished third nationally in total defense. Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and defensive end Tyler Lacy each said the departure of the fourth-year coach — who is set to earn $1.9 million annually with the Buckeyes — came as a shock.

“I was kind of surprised,” Bernard-Converse said. “I wanted him to stay here. But I understand how things work. You don’t get your way every time.”

“We offered him the highest package that anybody’s ever had around here,” Gundy said. “And we got outbid considerably.”

In Knowles’ wake, OSU’s defense is leaning on a group effort from a crew of assistants led by Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt entering the Cowboys’ fifth New Year’s Six bowl since 2010. Clements (defensive line) and Duffie (cornerbacks) — each in their ninth season at OSU — stand among the strongest internal candidates for the defensive coordinator vacancy. Gundy on Monday shied from the assumption that he’ll promote from within to fill the role and said he plans to secure Knowles’ replacement following the bowl game.