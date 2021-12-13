Gundy and Cowboys will head to Fiesta Bowl without a defensive coordinator

STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State’s coaching staff returned from the recruiting trail last week, days after defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was hired for the same role at Ohio State, coach Mike Gundy gathered his staff.
It was a meeting to sort out “everything we needed to do to get to (the bowl game),” Gundy said Monday afternoon. In it, the 17th-year head coach and his staff collaborated on practice plans, divvied up responsibilities among the assistant coaches and set out a course to take the Cowboys to the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl without a defensive coordinator.
“Quite honestly, I don’t expect to skip a beat,” Gundy said.
Knowles’ Dec. 7 departure threw a wrench into OSU’s bowl game preparations, but Gundy and Co. feel confident heading into their New Year’s Day meeting with No. 5 Notre Dame operating coordinator by committee. Gundy said Monday he does not plan to appoint an interim defensive coordinator and will likely wait until the ninth-ranked Cowboys get to Arizona to name a play caller for the bowl game.
The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Knowles would not remain with the Cowboys to coach the bowl game on Friday, three days after Ohio State announced the 56-year old as its next defensive coordinator, effective Jan. 2.
Gundy called Knowles a “terrific game day manager” and said OSU “tried hard” to retain the assistant who led a squad that finished third nationally in total defense. Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and defensive end Tyler Lacy each said the departure of the fourth-year coach — who is set to earn $1.9 million annually with the Buckeyes — came as a shock.
“I was kind of surprised,” Bernard-Converse said. “I wanted him to stay here. But I understand how things work. You don’t get your way every time.”
“We offered him the highest package that anybody’s ever had around here,” Gundy said. “And we got outbid considerably.”
In Knowles’ wake, OSU’s defense is leaning on a group effort from a crew of assistants led by Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt entering the Cowboys’ fifth New Year’s Six bowl since 2010. Clements (defensive line) and Duffie (cornerbacks) — each in their ninth season at OSU — stand among the strongest internal candidates for the defensive coordinator vacancy. Gundy on Monday shied from the assumption that he’ll promote from within to fill the role and said he plans to secure Knowles’ replacement following the bowl game.
“There’s guys here that I have thoughts about,” he said. “But my job is to find the very best person, whether it’s here or somewhere else to be in charge of the defense and keep the tools we have in the tool box and keep it moving forward. Because we have a good plan right now. That’s my job.”
In this week’s practice sessions, assistants such as Clements, Duffie and Hammerschmidt have taken on their share of Knowles’ typical responsibilities. Another coach spending time with the defense? Gundy.
The 54-year old head coach spent significant portions of Monday’s session with OSU’s defensive unit, far from his domain on offense.
“It’s pretty different,” Bernard-Converse said. “He’s not usually around us. He’s usually on the offensive side. It’s nice to have him out there, cheering us on and coaching us up and stuff.”
But while Knowles is gone and Gundy is coaching defenders now, OSU’s defense is still operating in its preparation for Notre Dame in the mold of its former defensive coordinator.
“Coach Knowles actually taught me, ain't no walking around,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “Every second that's on the clock out there is a second to get better. So I take that to heart.”
“I mean, I'm trying to push to the guys like 'Hey, even though he's not here, come on. Now let's do the things. Let's not give up now,’ Because we already got 11-2 so might as well finish out and we can go 12-2.”
Rodriguez, Harvell-Peel earn All-America honors
OSU defenders Malcolm Rodriguez and Kolby Harvell-Peel each featured on the Associated Press All-America teams released Monday morning. They are the first pair of Cowboys to earn AP All-America honors in the same season since Leslie O'Neal and Mark Moore in 1985.
Rodriguez, who led the Big 12 with 119 tackles, earned a spot on the second-team. He was named a first-team linebacker on both the coaches and AP All-Big 12 teams.
Harvell-Peel, the fourth-year safety, was named to the AP's third-team and also joined Rodriguez on the coaches and AP All-Big 12 first-team.