Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Would OU's break from Big 12 signal end to OSU's 'little brother' identity crisis?

I did so much thinking last week, often with your help.
Thanks for all of the emails, friends. Keep ’em coming.
This made me think
Chris’ email on Oklahoma’s departure for the SEC and what Oklahoma State does in response ...
“My initial reaction to the Bedlam question was a bitter one. It felt like a sucker punch from the Sooners. But after gathering more information I can’t blame them for leaving the Big 12.
“I do think Cowboy Nation needs to treat this as an opportunity. I would like to see us approach it as a way to leave our little brother status with the Sooners. This is truly a chance for a clean break to define the Cowboy program going forward that doesn’t have any attachment to OU.
“Let’s take our own path as the Sooners have taken theirs.”
I have referenced the full-on arrival of college sports’ Autonomy Era. The freedoms are the players’ in the form of open transfers and name, image and likeness income, and programs’ and conferences’ in response to such things as player benefits and vanishing NCAA relevance.
Thus the backdrop to OU’s and Texas’ decisions, beyond the long term financial security their SEC membership is sure to provide. Autonomy makes it easier to sever ties related to both tradition and competitive balance.
To Chris’ point, now it’s OSU who must use the Autonomy Era to its advantage regardless of what OU has done or what the other seven Big 12 leftovers plan to do.
It won't be easy given the resources and attention about to heaped on college sports' first true super conference, and the impact on the conferences beneath the new SEC, but OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg in conjunction with president Kayse Shrum can find a way. They must.
And this made me think
Randall’s email...
“I think you missed a salient point in your analysis of whether Bedlam football will continue. OSU needs to play OU more than OU needs to play OSU.
“The Bedlam game is typically the only sellout in Stillwater, while every game is a sellout in Norman. The Cowboys would be cutting of their nose to spite their face if they refused to play.
“Conversely, many OU fans wouldn’t really care if a Bedlam out-of-conference series never happens. The Sooners can get better OOC teams than OSU to play in Norman.”
I dispute a few of Randall’s specifics, but not his general point. OSU does need Bedlam more.
If the Cowboys put a cork in Bedlam to stick it to the Sooners, they’ll be vilified by their rivals for running scared over a lopsided football scoreboard (see: Missouri vilifying Kansas when KU corked the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi after Mizzou left for the SEC), and vilified by neutrals for desecrating tradition.
It’s not nearly that simple, of course, but that won’t matter. The Cowboys would take the heat.
I still believe they would be entitled to their abandonment feelings, and therefore to initiate a Bedlam ceasefire. But there would be so many considerations over a decision with so many ramifications, a decision so personal to so many people in this state.
And this made me think
Richard’s email...
“Please check out Sam Mayes’ tweet referring to President Shrum’s tweet. There is no bigger OSU fan than Sam.”
Mayes hosts The Franchise’s drive-time “Triple M Ranch” sports talk show. I did see his response to Shrum’s tweet expressing her disappointment in OU’s decision.
“This would be like asking your coworker if you can take a promotion,” Mayes tweeted. “The SEC would not welcome OkState. OU is doing what’s best for them in this multibillion dollar industry of college athletics.
“I’m amazed at this response from OkState.”
Two things can both be true here. OSU can recognize that the Sooners are doing what’s best for them, and recognize that what’s best for the Sooners is worst for the Cowboys.
Thus the disappointment. Thus the hard feelings.
I like and respect Sam, but I have no problem with Shrum’s reaction.
And this made me think
Eric’s email...
“I am left to wonder what obligation OU has to OSU? Aside from both being state schools who draw an ever-decreasing amount of state funding, what obligation is there?
“They are separately run, fiercely independent of each other, charged with managing their own collection of schools, and frequently opposed to one another.
“Did Dr. Shrum think OU should have negotiated the SEC deal to include OSU?”
No, I don’t think that.
But I do think there is interdependence within a conference, something we should consider even if two institutions within that conference do things differently. Athletically, that interdependence is related to the equal shares of conference revenue institutions receive annually, something that feels even more important amid “ever-decreasing state funding.”
Shrum knows as well as anyone else that a conference without OU or Texas is going to take a revenue hit. Thus the tone and language of OSU’s reaction to the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ pending departure.
And this made me think
Garry’s email in response to my suggestion that OSU consider the Pac-12...
“I think most of us would rather look east, as in ACC.”
Culturally? Sure. Competitively? It’s probably a wash, even with Clemson’s presence in the ACC.
I favor the Pac because there are openings there that don’t exist in the ACC. It’s a 12-team conference versus the ACC’s 14 football teams. Notre Dame makes the ACC 15 deep in basketball and that complicates things.
The ACC is also stuck with its 20-year deal with ESPN from 2016. The Pac is due a new media rights contract in 2024.
I’m dubious how much money the Pac can get at a time ESPN is about to corner the market with the SEC, but it shouldn’t be any worse than the ACC’s old contract. Or the contract a Big 12 without OU and Texas scrounges for.
And this made me think
Larry’s email...
“University of Oklahoma athletics has hit the zenith of success. Beginning soon, we will witness a slow, disappointing slide into just above mediocrity, where they will stay for the foreseeable future.
“Joe Castiglione, Lincoln Riley and Patty Gasso won’t be around forever. But Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida will be.”
I have thought a lot about this topic the past few days. I plan to address it as this story moves into its second week.