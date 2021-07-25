Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Would OU's break from Big 12 signal end to OSU's 'little brother' identity crisis?

Thus the backdrop to OU’s and Texas’ decisions, beyond the long term financial security their SEC membership is sure to provide. Autonomy makes it easier to sever ties related to both tradition and competitive balance.

To Chris’ point, now it’s OSU who must use the Autonomy Era to its advantage regardless of what OU has done or what the other seven Big 12 leftovers plan to do.

It won't be easy given the resources and attention about to heaped on college sports' first true super conference, and the impact on the conferences beneath the new SEC, but OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg in conjunction with president Kayse Shrum can find a way. They must.

And this made me think

Randall’s email...

“I think you missed a salient point in your analysis of whether Bedlam football will continue. OSU needs to play OU more than OU needs to play OSU.

“The Bedlam game is typically the only sellout in Stillwater, while every game is a sellout in Norman. The Cowboys would be cutting of their nose to spite their face if they refused to play.