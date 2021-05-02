Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Tylan Wallace, Zaven Collins remind us why we put up with Roger Goodell, NFL BS every draft weekend

Those shots of Collins and Wallace over the weekend? Those were literally years in the making. Witnessing the long-awaited payoff is just beautiful.

It’s like college football’s National Signing Day with caps, shirts and the occasional limo ride jazzing up the reveals, recruiting analysts racing each other to slobber over class excellence and college coaches all promising: “We filled every need.”

It’s a show.

But zoom into the kid after he puts on the cap. Pan over to his parents, siblings and grandparents going bonkers nearby. More dreams years in the making coming true right there.

The kid has invested time and effort. The family has invested years of time, effort and money. The payoff is that big, beautiful scholarship offer.

It’s a show, sure, but one we dare not miss. Just like NFL draft weekend.

I supposed we could tune out one of these years and avoid the performative silliness. That would keep us from dog-cussing Goodell as he is lobbed one “How great is this!” softball after another on the ESPN set.