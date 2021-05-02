Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Tylan Wallace, Zaven Collins remind us why we put up with Roger Goodell, NFL BS every draft weekend

The NFL has turned draft weekend into performance art. Way too much Roger Goodell. Way too little sincerity.
It’s still must-see drama, though, because we still get to see players, their families and their reactions.
The Kings of Leon mini concert Thursday night got old after a minute. Fans sitting in Goodell’s lounge chair on stage all weekend got old after 10 seconds.
Replays of Zaven Collins wrapped in his mom’s embrace after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals? That will never get old.
Video of Tylan Wallace hugging his twin brother, Tracin, after being picked by the Baltimore Ravens, the two of them brushing off tears as they separate? Will never get old.
That’s the sweet stuff that keeps us tuned in. That’s the stuff that cuts straight through the BS and gets right to the heart of what’s happening.
These players go to college to develop social skills and earn degrees. But let’s not kid ourselves. Their dreams are tied to pro football. That’s their ticket to personal glory and family security.
Those shots of Collins and Wallace over the weekend? Those were literally years in the making. Witnessing the long-awaited payoff is just beautiful.
It’s like college football’s National Signing Day with caps, shirts and the occasional limo ride jazzing up the reveals, recruiting analysts racing each other to slobber over class excellence and college coaches all promising: “We filled every need.”
It’s a show.
But zoom into the kid after he puts on the cap. Pan over to his parents, siblings and grandparents going bonkers nearby. More dreams years in the making coming true right there.
The kid has invested time and effort. The family has invested years of time, effort and money. The payoff is that big, beautiful scholarship offer.
It’s a show, sure, but one we dare not miss. Just like NFL draft weekend.
I supposed we could tune out one of these years and avoid the performative silliness. That would keep us from dog-cussing Goodell as he is lobbed one “How great is this!” softball after another on the ESPN set.
That would also keep us from the reason we’re watching in the first place. It would deny us peeks at dreams fulfilled on the spot. It would deny us the joy of seeing others’ joy.
Goodell with lord over everything again next year when the draft moves to Las Vegas. God, Vegas. He’ll probably have hologram Elvis announce picks and train tigers between them.
I’ll still be watching, though, because eventually they’ll cut from the carnival to the real thing – the players and their families.
Now you know what made me think last week. As for the laughter and tears...
This made me laugh
You see where Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule told fourth-round draftee Chuba Hubbard that his wife instructed him to pick the Oklahoma State running back or else? After Rhule told Hubbard that story, he handed the phone to Panthers owner David Tepper.
“I’ve gotta tell ya, you’ve made it easy for the coach right now,” Tepper shared with a chuckling Hubbard. “That’s actually an absolutely true story. He showed me the text. She said, ‘You’d better come home and you’d better have you. I’m telling you the truth. It’s the damn truth.”
OK, so not everything on the league/corporate side of the draft is performative.
This made me cry
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to Indiana on Saturday night by the score of 152-95. It was 126-70 going into the fourth quarter.
It doesn’t bother me. It probably doesn’t bother a lot of you. The Thunder has made clear its intention to torpedo this season to bolster its draft lottery odds. Seems everyone has accepted that reality.
But shouldn’t it bother a lot of you? Just a little? Weren’t you rooting for the most compelling team in the NBA not long ago?
Even after Kevin Durant and James Harden bolted there was still Russell Westbrook. Paul George and Carmelo Anthony showed up for a while. Then those dudes took off but Chris Paul and Steven Adams were around.
Now there’s just... Irrelevance.
It wasn’t so many years ago my mom wrapped herself in a Thunder hoodie under a Thunder blanket and made Thunder games appointment viewing.
Now if I asked her, “You see Theo Maledon and Svi Mykhailiuk play last night?” she’d answer, “No, honey, I missed the soccer game. How was it?”
She and countless others I’m sure.
It isn’t what has happened to the Thunder that’s so sad. They’re still getting rich. They’re still hoarding draft picks. Their future figures to be brighter.
But the present... The toll on/demise of Thunder fandom the past month alone (record: 1-16)...
Utterly pitiful.