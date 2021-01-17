Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Tiger Woods documentary should leave all fathers reflective

I got some laughs, tears and thoughts out of watching part 1 of HBO’s Tiger Woods documentary last week.
Seeing Woods flop around on the floor and act goofy in home videos shared by old high school girlfriend Dina Parr was both hilarious and sad. Watching Parr read from Woods’ letter that ended their three-year relationship was awful.
The breakup was portrayed as a production of Tiger Inc., engineered by two parents who didn’t want ordinary adolescence -- Woods wrote it after his folks caught him spending the first night home from Stanford with Parr instead of them -- interfering with their son’s potentially extraordinary future.
There is tough love and there is misguided love. The erasing of Parr, who comes across as one of the few people who could ground Woods’ looming golf fame in something at least resembling normal young adulthood, falls on the latter side.
I watched that passage of “Tiger,” and a few others focusing on Earl Woods’ fanatical parenting, and contemplated aspects of my fatherhood toward my son.
I must have gone to a couple hundred of Holden’s games. I coached him occasionally. I counseled him. I supported him always.
Didn’t I?
He enjoyed competing and cutting up with his teammates. He excelled some. He spread himself among soccer, basketball and baseball. Sports never consumed him. Had they come close to doing so, Christy and I would have intervened.
Wouldn’t we?
Watching “Tiger” left me as reflective on myself as on Earl Woods.
I didn’t raise a prodigy, but I did parent an athlete. I did parent a little boy who became a young man, and who is now closer to having kids than being one himself.
We all raise our children, release them into the world and then spend the rest of our lives hoping we did right by them. Speaking from experience, that goes particularly for fathers and their sons.
I hope I did right by Holden.
This made me smile
A text from my daughter, Gretchen, during Oklahoma State’s basketball victory over Kansas last Tuesday night.
“Who is on the coach’s towel?” she asked.
Gretchen had noticed the towel draped over OSU coach Mike Boynton’s shoulder.
“John Thompson,” I replied.
Thompson, the pioneering African-American coach at Georgetown for 27 years, passed away last August. Several Black coaches have recognized Thompson this season by draping a towel with his image over their shoulder, an homage to Thompson’s signature trait with the Hoyas.
I got to fill Gretchen in about Thompson. I imagine others are doing the same as a result of the coaches’ gesture.
Pretty cool to see coaches honor a college basketball trailblazer. Even better when by honoring him, they enlighten people about him.
Another laugh, another thought
Before Bedlam hoops’ postponement later that day, former Cowboy Doug Gottlieb shared a 25-tweet thread last Friday about OSU’s 88-84 win at Oklahoma in 1998. It was glorious.
Gottlieb’s funniest tweet: “We sprinted for the locker room. ‘Get your stuff and let’s get the heck out of here.’ It takes roughly 1:20 from Stillwater to Norman. We used OSU crummy ass 15-passenger vans and pizza that we didn’t trust.”
The most telling: “Sean Sutton always did the OU scout. It was a virtuoso in old school film study. He looked like he was in solitary for a month cause all he did was watch OU tape. Every set, every UOOB (underneath the basket out-of-bounds play) meticulously drawn up. No stone unturned.”
Head coach Chris Beard is the biggest reason behind Texas Tech’s basketball uprising since his hiring five years ago. But you want another key to the Red Raiders’ surge? Beard’s decision to hire Sutton as an assistant after his first year in Lubbock.
Again with the laughter
I wrote about Urban Meyer’s decision to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. A reader named Julia emailed me Friday to tell me how happy she was to see Meyer off FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” Show as a result of his job change.
“A bonus, I watch pro football on NFL RedZone,” she wrote. “I won’t have to see much of his pinched face there, since the Jags are hardly ever IN the red zone!”
Man. Tough crowd, Urb.
Again with the thinking
I wrote about Steve Sarkisian leaving Alabama to take over the Texas Longhorns last week. A reader named Bob emailed me Wednesday with this interesting notion:
“I know Matt Campbell is the rage and people wonder what he could do with Texas’ recruits, but I still find Gary Patterson the cream of the coaching crop in the Big 12 and fully believe he could make the Longhorns relevant again.”
Patterson must be too quirky for Texas’ comfort or surely he would have had that job by now. The man has beaten the Longhorns seven times in 10 tries.
Put another way: Since Patterson took over TCU, the Horns have changed coaches as many times (3) as they have beaten the Frogs.
Either the Texas administration doesn’t know that, doesn’t care to act on that, or does know and wouldn’t mind acting but won’t because Patterson and Austin would mix like Bill Snyder and Hollywood.