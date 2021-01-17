Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Tiger Woods documentary should leave all fathers reflective

I got some laughs, tears and thoughts out of watching part 1 of HBO’s Tiger Woods documentary last week.

Seeing Woods flop around on the floor and act goofy in home videos shared by old high school girlfriend Dina Parr was both hilarious and sad. Watching Parr read from Woods’ letter that ended their three-year relationship was awful.

The breakup was portrayed as a production of Tiger Inc., engineered by two parents who didn’t want ordinary adolescence -- Woods wrote it after his folks caught him spending the first night home from Stanford with Parr instead of them -- interfering with their son’s potentially extraordinary future.

There is tough love and there is misguided love. The erasing of Parr, who comes across as one of the few people who could ground Woods’ looming golf fame in something at least resembling normal young adulthood, falls on the latter side.

I watched that passage of “Tiger,” and a few others focusing on Earl Woods’ fanatical parenting, and contemplated aspects of my fatherhood toward my son.

I must have gone to a couple hundred of Holden’s games. I coached him occasionally. I counseled him. I supported him always.

Didn’t I?