Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Thinking positive for Tay Martin and Caleb Etienne, OSU's southern Louisianans with more on their mind than a football opener

Should Pledger, who is now at Utah, have stuck around? Probably, in hindsight.

But we can’t blame a young guy for making a decision he felt was in his best interest at the time he made it. Nor can we blame a young guy for not being clairvoyant.

And this made me think

Two of the four analysts on ESPN College GameDay Saturday morning picked OU to not just make the playoff this season, not just win a game in the playoff this season…

They picked OU to win the playoff this season. Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard both picked the Sooners to win their first national championship in 21 years.

Herbstreit had OU beating Clemson and Alabama in the semifinals and title game, respectively. If that occurs, Lincoln Riley might just become a 38-year-old retiree.

Howard rode OU over Notre Dame in the semis and Alabama in the natty.

Analysts Lee Corso and David Pollack picked Georgia to win it all.

For the record: Four GameDay predictions and not one for Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State as 2021 national champs.

Yeah, the more I think about what made me think, it should have made me laugh.