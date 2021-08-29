Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Thinking positive for Tay Martin and Caleb Etienne, OSU's southern Louisianans with more on their mind than a football opener

Oklahoma State fans have thought a lot about Tay Martin and Caleb Etienne lately for football reasons.
Martin is a starting wide receiver who Mike Gundy believes has NFL potential. Etienne is a 6-foot-7, 350-pound man/mountain who will play a lot on the OSU offensive line and may start at left tackle.
Both players can help the Cowboys reach their potential.
It’s just right now both players have something far more important on their minds.
Martin is from Houma, Louisiana. Etienne is from New Orleans.
Hurricane Ida struck both communities Sunday.
I know we are already sending thoughts, prayers and help Louisiana’s direction. Those folks are going to need every bit of support we can muster, something we learned after Katrina hit 16 years ago.
But let’s not forget Louisianans who are here playing football for our universities. Please keep them in mind as their minds drift to family trying to cope back home.
Martin has a baby daughter in Houma. He transferred to OSU from Washington State last year to be closer to home.
Right now, with OSU’s season opener days away, home is what matters.
That should help set up this week. As for last week...
This made me think
David’s Friday email: “T.J. Pledger should have stuck around.”
This was in response to last week’s news of Tre Bradford’s departure from the Sooners, leaving OU with two scholarship running backs entering the season — Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray.
Yeah, well...
Pledger entered the transfer portal last December. He knew Brooks was returning from his 2020 COVID-19 opt-out decision. He knew Marcus Major and Seth McGowan both showed promise as OU freshman running backs in ’20.
Pledger did not know that McGowan would be dismissed from the program the following spring, and Major would get into academic peril the following summer.
Rhamondre Stevenson, the Sooners’ leading rusher last season, didn’t announce his decision to turn pro until early January. Pledger, OU’s second-leading rusher, was likely aware of Stevenson’s intentions when he entered the portal, but who knows for sure.
Should Pledger, who is now at Utah, have stuck around? Probably, in hindsight.
But we can’t blame a young guy for making a decision he felt was in his best interest at the time he made it. Nor can we blame a young guy for not being clairvoyant.
And this made me think
Two of the four analysts on ESPN College GameDay Saturday morning picked OU to not just make the playoff this season, not just win a game in the playoff this season…
They picked OU to win the playoff this season. Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard both picked the Sooners to win their first national championship in 21 years.
Herbstreit had OU beating Clemson and Alabama in the semifinals and title game, respectively. If that occurs, Lincoln Riley might just become a 38-year-old retiree.
Howard rode OU over Notre Dame in the semis and Alabama in the natty.
Analysts Lee Corso and David Pollack picked Georgia to win it all.
For the record: Four GameDay predictions and not one for Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State as 2021 national champs.
Yeah, the more I think about what made me think, it should have made me laugh.
This made me shake my head
All of this build-up for this year’s Sooners, and the position on the team that might derail everything is running back.
The same position responsible for the most joy and fame through OU football history.
And this made me shake my head
Remember Chris Curry, the LSU running back who picked up the slack for a hobbled Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Tigers’ Peach Bowl obliteration of OU?
He is now Pledger’s backfield mate at Utah.
For those who need a reminder... The SEC and ESPN don’t dictate college football’s direction, the transfer portal does.
This made me laugh
Gundy’s story last Thursday about catching former OSU kicker Matt Ammendola during a New York Jets exhibition game.
“I turned the TV on the other day, he kicks a 54-yarder. He sneaks a 46-yarder in. He’s livin’ right. Then he kicks a 30-yarder,” Gundy said. “So I say, ‘OK, I’m gonna check him out.’ I pull out my phone. I pull up the Jets. I find the roster and I push his name.
“His name comes up, but it doesn’t have a picture. It’s got the Jets logo. Usually not a good sign.”
No, it usually isn’t. But with other kickers faltering and Ammendola being so steady throughout camp and the exhibition season, it looks like the Jets’ job is his.
“That’s awesome for him,” Gundy said “How ’bout that?”
Not bad for a Pennsylvania high school soccer player who walked on at OSU in 2015, went undrafted in 2020 after his final Cowboys season, and spent a couple months with the Carolina Panthers last spring before being released.
This made me cry
We lost Ed Asner Sunday. He’s Lou Grant to many of you, Will Ferrell’s Santa Claus to others.
For me, Asner will always be the football team owner who signed “Gus” the field goal-kicking mule in 1976 and won a Super Bowl in return.
2021 college football: Read all our stories here previewing OU, OSU and TU
College football is finally here. In Norman, there's national title aspirations with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and an emerging defense under Alex Grinch. In Stillwater, hopes are high with a veteran returning at quarterback to go along with one of the Big 12's top defenses. At Tulsa, an abundance of depth might help the Hurricane get over losing one of the best players in college football last season and there's excitement over the return of a talented running back.
Tulsa kicks off its season at 6:30 p.m. hosting UC Davis while Oklahoma State and Oklahoma begin their seasons Saturday.
Scroll below for all of our 2021 College Football Preview stories, as well as videos on TU, OSU and OU. You can also pick up a copy of the 2021 preview in the Sunday Tulsa World.
Guerin Emig: Brennan Presley, Shamari Brooks, unbeaten Sooners highlight my predictions for college football's 2021 regular season
We are sure to enjoy this fall more than the 2020 belly flop, provided everyone takes care to help keep each other healthy
The Tulsa World’s OSU Beat Writer Eli Lederman ranks the college football top 25
OU coach Lincoln Riley trusts Spencer Rattler will not allow any NIL deals to become a distraction.
There are national-title aspirations for the Sooners and while OU is loaded at many positions, there are some questions
Broadcast information
In a new age where the select few are partnering with professional agencies for NIL guidance, such as Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, and others are fending for themselves, MAGZ and companies like it around the country offer a middle ground.
Broadcast information
With the season almost here, what type of success can fans expect from OSU and who are the players to watch?
The rule change that took effect July 1 prompted QuikTrip to tweet a few days later: “College athletes who love QT hit us up.”
With Zach Smith opting to pursue professional football, the quarterback reins have been handed to Davis Brin, a fourth-year junior who orchestrated the rally against Tulane last year.
Zaven Collins is gone, but this team has depth and swagger and Shamari Brooks poised for special season.
Will Oklahoma win its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship? Or will upstart Iowa State try to shake things up?
Despite the departures of three valuable defensive starters, the 2020 runners-up have more depth than in Philip Montgomery's previous six seasons. With Davis Brin at QB, the offense should be more productive.
Last season's showing under Sam Pittman was a significant jump for the Razorbacks.