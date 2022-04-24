Guerin-teed it was quite a week: The NFL draft stock of "damn good player" Malcolm Rodriguez

Last week I finally found an NFL mock draft which includes Malcolm Rodriguez. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has the Oklahoma State linebacker going late in the fifth round, No. 177 overall, to Detroit.

I’d consider that to be a relative steal for the Lions, seeing as how I spent the past three falls watching Rodriguez sift through blocking schemes and make what felt like every other tackle for OSU.

But why not higher than No. 177? What about Rodriguez’s 36-bench press showcase at OSU Pro Day last month? Did that register with NFL personnel who weren’t sure about Rodriguez’s comparatively slight build (5-11, 225 pounds)?

When ESPN made draft analyst Todd McShay available for a media Zoom last Wednesday. I figured it worth asking about Rodriguez.

“I like Malcolm. He’s a good player. He was a damn good player at Oklahoma State,” McShay said. “He only missed three games the last four years, which is tough to do as a linebacker, and the three he missed were back in 2018 ... You talk about a durable, reliable guy that’s going to be there every day.”

McShay reviewed Rodriguez’s OSU numbers, including a 399-tackles total he called “outrageous.”

Then he said: “He’s like a sawed-off, off-the-ball linebacker. Doesn’t have the long arms. That really is a concern for teams. But he ran a 4.52 (40-yard dash) which is outstanding. He had a 39½-inch vertical jump. Team captain. Great work ethic. Also excelled on kickoff and punt cover teams.

“I think he’s a day three pick (rounds 4-7). And I think he’s going to come in and make his mark on special teams right away. Will be a backup linebacker and will have a chance to show what he can do.

“But the special teams ability early on and just his character and the way he attacks the game, I think, is going to help keep him in the league for a while.”

So now you know what made me think last week. It wasn’t all.

This made me think

McShay and ESPN colleague Mel Kiper Jr. released a three-round mock draft last Tuesday.

Their first Oklahoma Sooner off the board was edge rusher Nik Bonitto to Arizona at No. 55 overall in the second round. Their second was defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to Baltimore at No. 76 overall in the third round.

Interesting. I figured Winfrey to have higher draft-day potential because he has the strength to play inside and the agility to bounce outside.

Also, after the first round don’t NFL personnel value big, versatile players who get down in a defensive lineman’s stance a little more than edge-rushing linebackers?

“If you go back to Oklahoma, you could see the way they moved him around,” Kiper said of Winfrey on his own media Zoom recently. “When he was in the right spot and positioned, even through double teams, he worked his way through. He was explosive into the backfield, a very disruptive player.”

Right. Give me Winfrey over Bonitto on day two of the draft.

And this made me think

Jay Wright retired as Villanova basketball coach last Friday, prompting everyone connected to the sport to reflect on both his accomplishments and his class.

I got an appreciation of both at the 2016 Final Four in Houston.

The Wildcats played the crispest, deadliest game I’ve ever seen from a basketball team in person, resulting in a 95-51 dismantling of the Sooners.

When it was over, the first thing Wright said in Villanova’s press conference was: “That was one of those games that could happen to anybody. I feel bad for Oklahoma that it happened to them in the Final Four.”

This made me laugh

Let’s finish where we started — in Stillwater with OSU football.

When the media met Cowboys defensive coordinator Derek Mason last Monday, he mentioned how he’d been talking to Brandon Weeden about something recently.

Brandon Weeden, the OSU quarterback who scored a 41-38 2012 Fiesta Bowl victory over a Stanford team whose defense Mason coordinated at the time.

Did Weeden give you a hard time about that game? I asked.

“He did. He ribbed me,” Mason said. “I told him that had to be the slowest quarterback draw I’ve ever seen in my life.”

I had forgotten all about that play! Guess I lost it in all of the second half/overtime drama from that night.

Sure enough, Weeden lumbered into the end zone on a 2-yard QB draw to tie the score at 21-21 right before halftime.

If you haven’t seen it, check out Weeden going over film of that game with Voice of the Cowboys Dave Hunziker on YouTube.

“This is the longest play in college football history,” the quarterback says as he cues up his draw.

Mason actually sends six rushers at OSU’s five blockers, winning the call and the line of scrimmage. Weeden notices immediately in review how he misses an easy touchdown throw to Colton Chelf.

“But no, I’m gonna make it hard on myself, be a moron,” he cracks as the play appears onscreen. “A little juke, little jive. Gawd that’s just so slow. I bet my mom had a heart attack.”

So great.

