Guerin-teed it was quite a week: The Cowboy I love seeing back at spring practice? Josh Sills

“But also want a guy that you can put out in the slot, put outside to create matchups with linebackers and safeties that create a lot of mismatches.”

This made me think

It’s weird not to focus on an OU quarterback’s NFL Draft prospects after wondering about Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield leading into the last three drafts. We’ll get to Spencer Rattler next spring.

This spring I’m sort of interested in Texas QB Sam Ehlinger. Where might he go? Or will he go at all?

I stuck around Todd McShay’s ESPN media call last Monday long enough for the final question. It was about Ehlinger.

“This is a tough one,” McShay said. “I love Sam. I love his competitiveness. I know his back story and what he’s gone through with his dad passing away and how tough he is.

“The biggest thing is he needs to improve his consistency as a passer. He can run. He’s got great pocket presence. He’s physical. He takes great care of the football... He’s got great experience.

“But especially throwing the deep ball, that’s where I struggle most with him... He completed only 29.7% of his throws 21-plus yards down the field.