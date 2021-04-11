Guerin-teed it was quite a week: The Cowboy I love seeing back at spring practice? Josh Sills

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was talking about starting offensive lineman Josh Sills last year when he said: “Josh has a unique personality. Players and coaches kind of migrate to that personality.”
You know who else migrates to Sills’ personality? Sportswriters.
I enjoyed the few times Sills took his turn on post-practice media Zoom sessions last year. He was honest and informative.
Sills provided terrific insight into OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders for a column on Sanders’ perfectionist tendencies.
He revisited his transfer from West Virginia to OSU, a decision based on both OSU’s agriculture program and the straightforward approach by the Cowboys’ coaching staff.
“There weren’t any pulled punches,” he said. “Those are people I want to be around.”
I loved Sills’ blunt remembrance of his first college football experience.
“I go back to when I was a redshirt freshman and played my first game,” he said. “WVU was playing Virginia Tech at the Washington Redskins’ stadium. It was sold out, super loud. I was nervous.
“I went back to, ‘Should I be here? Shouldn’t I be here?’”
OSU offensive lineman Hunter Anthony described Sills this way: “Big dude with a mullet.”
Big, engaging dude with a mullet.
All of this is to say I loved seeing Sills back at the post-practice podium last week. I didn’t drive over to Stillwater to see him, but I made a point to watch a replay of his press session.
He’s still compelling. He talked about the growth of OSU’s offensive line, about the transfer portal, about incoming graduate transfer Danny Godlevske from Miami (Ohio) and about the most hyped position on the offense right now — running back.
“In my opinion it’s the most impressive running back room in the country,” Sills proclaimed. “Each one has their own shake and sugar.”
Just awesome. If that didn’t throw OSU’s marketing department into overdrive...
I enjoy writing about college athletes for how they feel as much as how they play, and so I dig dudes like Sills. I’m pleased he took advantage of the free year of eligibility prompted by the pandemic and returned to OSU as a sixth-year senior.
Gundy would call Sills a “super senior” in that regard. I just know he’s super interesting.
Hearing from him again last Tuesday night was a highlight of the past week.
There were others...
This made me laugh
Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray got a question during his media Zoom last Thursday about one-time OU H-back/tight end Mikey Henderson joining his position.
“Uuuum,” Murray began. “Mike, have we announced that? Is that out in public?”
The 33-year-old Murray has been coaching just two years, but he is already a seasoned vet. College football coaching rule of thumb when in doubt and the press all around you: Always seek guidance from your assistant AD who handles media.
In this case, Murray sought verification from OU media rep/Zoom moderator Mike Houck before addressing Henderson.
“Yep,” Houck instructed. “Go ahead.”
So Murray went ahead.
“Mikey has been great,” he said. “He’s a natural runner. He’s a guy that in our room, him and Eric (Gray, a transfer from Tennessee), when it comes to receiving and route versatility, those two are probably the best. I want a guy who can run the rock. As a runner, that’s your job.
“But also want a guy that you can put out in the slot, put outside to create matchups with linebackers and safeties that create a lot of mismatches.”
This made me think
It’s weird not to focus on an OU quarterback’s NFL Draft prospects after wondering about Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield leading into the last three drafts. We’ll get to Spencer Rattler next spring.
This spring I’m sort of interested in Texas QB Sam Ehlinger. Where might he go? Or will he go at all?
I stuck around Todd McShay’s ESPN media call last Monday long enough for the final question. It was about Ehlinger.
“This is a tough one,” McShay said. “I love Sam. I love his competitiveness. I know his back story and what he’s gone through with his dad passing away and how tough he is.
“The biggest thing is he needs to improve his consistency as a passer. He can run. He’s got great pocket presence. He’s physical. He takes great care of the football... He’s got great experience.
“But especially throwing the deep ball, that’s where I struggle most with him... He completed only 29.7% of his throws 21-plus yards down the field.
“I think he’s probably going to be a day-three pick. I know he’s going to bring the toughness and competitiveness and the football intelligence he has. But what he’s got to do is get with someone who can help him with his deep-ball accuracy and his overall accuracy as a quarterback.”
And this made me think
Remember Mike Schmitz, the ESPN NBA Draft analyst who kept coming on during OSU basketball games last season to tell us what the thinks of Cade Cunningham? He did a two-round mock draft with Jonathan Givony for ESPN.com last Thursday.
I’ll share picks of interest around here...
No. 1 to Minnesota — Cunningham.
No. 6 to OKC — Keon Johnson from Tennessee
No. 20 to OKC — Usman Garuba from Real Madrid (the basketball team, not the soccer one)
No. 29 to Philadelphia — Max Abmas, ORU shooting star
No. 31 to OKC — Filip Petrusev, Mega Bemax (the basketball team, not the Tulsa Tough criterium one)
No. 40 to Philadelphia — Austin Reaves, OU
No. 54 to OKC — Luka Garza, Iowa