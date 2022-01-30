Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Stumbled onto my pre-college football season predictions and about died laughing

I cleaned out some football files last week and stumbled onto my week-by-week predictions column from last preseason.
Oh dear.
This made me laugh
I picked Oklahoma to roll over Kansas. The Sooners trailed in the fourth quarter and should have lost.
I picked Cincinnati to “thrash” Tulsa. The Hurricane should have sent that game to overtime.
I picked TU to beat Houston. The Cougars won 45-10.
I picked Texas to beat Arkansas. The Razorbacks won 40-21.
I picked Ohio State to beat Indiana in overtime. The Buckeyes won 54-7.
I had West Virginia’s Leddie Brown rushing for 263 yards in a win over Oklahoma State. He rushed for 24 and the Mountaineers totaled 133 in OSU’s 24-3 smackdown.
I had OU “blistering” Baylor. The Bears blistered the Sooners 27-14.
I had Spencer Rattler outplaying Brock Purdy in OU’s victory over Iowa State. My bad, Caleb Williams.
I had OU winning Bedlam to finish its regular season 12-0 versus OSU’s 9-3. My bad, Cowboys.
This made me strut
I predicted breakout games for OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player. They both had breakout seasons.
I put the following teams on “upset alert”: OSU at Boise State, TU against Arkansas State, Alabama at Auburn, Iowa State against Iowa, Clemson at Syracuse, North Carolina at Pitt and USC against Utah. The Cowboys, Hurricane, Crimson Tide and Tigers barely won. The Cyclones, Tar Heels and Trojans lost.
I had Spencer Sanders passing Kansas State silly. He threw for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns in OSU’s 31-20 win.
I thought OU would beat Texas in the final seconds and would roll over TCU.
I thought OSU would lose at Iowa State and would roll over Kansas.
This made me think
I cleaned out some email last week, including one from SportsBettingDime.com last August.
SBD chose to lay odds on Eric Gray’s and Dezmon Jackson’s 2021 rushing totals for OU and OSU, not Kennedy Brooks’ and Jaylen Warren’s. Gray finished 363.5 yards under his predicted over/under total of 775.5. Jackson finished 786 yards under his predicted over/under of 925.5.
It’s reassuring to know the pros miss on this stuff, too, now and then.
This made me cry
I spent some time with O’Colly sportswriters at OSU last Tuesday night. We had a terrific session together, but it got off to a somber start.
Their staff was working on the AJ Ferrari/Isai Rodriguez car crash from the previous night. I arrived right before writer Ben Hutchens and photographer Abby Cage returned from the crash site. It was sobering listening to them detail the scene.
Hutchens’ O’Colly story, including comments from Perkins fire chief Joseph Barta, was even more jolting.
“The fire turned the brown crunchy grass into charred dust,” he wrote. “The smell lingered at the site the following afternoon and dust collected on the shoes of those walking through the site. Most everything inside the vehicle burned, except the passengers, who were pulled to safety by OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and another large man. The car was no longer a car after the flames subsided.
“‘Just a burned-up pile of sheet metal,’ Barta said.”
This made me reminisce
Our Barry Lewis listed the 2022 inductees into Booker T. Washington’s Ring of Honor last week. Among them was 1984 state championship-winning football coach Larry McGee.
I didn’t play football for McGee, but I did run track for him my freshman year. Best condition I’ve ever been in thanks to him.
I remember one January day the team piled into the back of McGee’s pickup. It couldn’t have been 30 degrees out. Twenty-five or 30 Hornets bonded by our being half frozen and half scared to death, since none of us had any clue what was happening.
McGee drove us out near O’Brien Park. We must have been five miles north of Booker T.
The truck stopped at a railroad track. Coach stuck his head out of the window and said in the most matter-of-fact tone you’ve ever heard: “Awright. Everybody out. You fellas wanna make your bus back at school, better start runnin.’”
I spent the first mile getting the feeling back in my legs and the next four making sure I didn’t lose the pack so I’d know how to get back to Booker T. I never ran so far so fast in my life.
Coaches bring things out of us we didn’t know we had. Me and Larry McGee are proof.