Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Stumbled onto my pre-college football season predictions and about died laughing

This made me reminisce

Our Barry Lewis listed the 2022 inductees into Booker T. Washington’s Ring of Honor last week. Among them was 1984 state championship-winning football coach Larry McGee.

I didn’t play football for McGee, but I did run track for him my freshman year. Best condition I’ve ever been in thanks to him.

I remember one January day the team piled into the back of McGee’s pickup. It couldn’t have been 30 degrees out. Twenty-five or 30 Hornets bonded by our being half frozen and half scared to death, since none of us had any clue what was happening.

McGee drove us out near O’Brien Park. We must have been five miles north of Booker T.

The truck stopped at a railroad track. Coach stuck his head out of the window and said in the most matter-of-fact tone you’ve ever heard: “Awright. Everybody out. You fellas wanna make your bus back at school, better start runnin.’”