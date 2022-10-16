Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Spencer Sanders connects with a little OSU fan, and it's time to remember these are young men in tough positions

Let’s begin with an email from Doug, an Oklahoma State graduate and a Tulsa World reader, which reached my inbox last Monday.

“My niece and her husband took her three young boys to the OSU-Texas Tech game,” Doug wrote. “Afterwards they went to a Stillwater restaurant and saw Spencer Sanders and his family dining.

“My grandnephew wanted to try to get his autograph. He went over to Spencer to simply introduce himself. He said, ‘My name is Grayden and I think you are a great player.’

“The photo below shows you the smile that Spencer gave him.”

In the picture Grayden is standing by Sanders’ table, no a whole lot taller than that tabletop. He’s wearing an orange OSU jersey and an orange OSU ball cap. He has one of his hands on the bill of the ball cap, looking as adorable as children often do.

And there is Sanders, smiling as Doug described, looking right at Grayden, fully engaged.

“This is just one more reason for me to be a proud Poke and a proud uncle,” Doug wrote. “Grayden will remember this moment the rest of this life.”

It would be a great idea for us all to remember this moment. It underscores something I can’t write enough: There are real people inside those uniforms.

We know Sanders as OSU’s starting quarterback. We react to the player accordingly. The vast majority of the time the reaction is positive, since Sanders succeeds as the Cowboys’ quarterback a vast majority of the time.

We also react the rare occasions Sanders does not succeed. It happened Saturday evening after OSU’s double overtime loss at TCU.

In my world, reacting meant asking Sanders tough questions about rough moments as the Cowboys’ lead slipped away.

“It all boils down to I just gotta play better,” Sanders told a huddle of reporters. “If it’s on me I’ll take it.”

I don’t know how the reaction went down in other worlds. I suspect there were momentary lapses of reasons, since this was a big game and fans get big mad when things don’t go right.

They get irrationally mad at players they know by names, numbers and positions without considering the people they do not know at all.

I know Sanders enough to admire him. I admire any young man willing to speak publicly about a football game that just ended 15 minutes ago and is still tearing his insides out.

I admire Sanders for his acuity, the fact he recognizes that quarterbacks in particular answer to both the good and the bad with reporters seeking insight one way or the other.

Thanks to Doug, now I admire Sanders for another angle on who he is. He is someone willing to offer a genuine moment to a little admirer.

That feels far more meaningful than anything he did that day against Texas Tech, or did Saturday at TCU, or will do the rest of this season. It shows who he is as a young man, not as OSU’s quarterback.

The next time OSU’s quarterback makes a mistake in a big game, do me a favor and don’t get big mad. Take a deep breath, consider the young man playing quarterback, and then remember the little boy in that Stillwater restaurant.

Grayden has a deeper, healthier perspective on Sanders than all of us put together.

Now you know what made me think last week. It wasn’t all ...

This made me think

While on the subject of perspective on people, not players ...

Brent Venables came strong in defense of his Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles last Tuesday, in the wake of some ugly scapegoating perpetrated by Sooner Nation’s nastiest people.

Read Eli Lederman’s Tulsa World story if you haven’t.

Then, if still unsure of the line between college football defensive back you think you know and young man you absolutely do not, Google “Justin Broiles George Floyd protest” and read a few more stories that pop up.

That should help everyone come to more rational, humane grips.

And this made me think

Reader Bryan shared with me last week one tweeter’s list of the top 50 tailgating experiences in college football (top 5: LSU, Appalachian State, Auburn, Texas A&M and Tennessee).

OU did not make the cut, and Bryan reacted with: “Huh? Whaaaat? Are you (bleep)ing me bro?”

I haven’t experienced enough tailgates to speculate where OU stacks up nationally on this, but I can offer a Big 12 ranking...

1 – Iowa State. On the way to the car nearly three hours after the 2021 OSU-ISU classic in Ames, I stopped for a really cool, really nuanced conversation with a random Cyclone fan still tailgating deep into the night. A snapshot of ISU fans’ dedication to their team and to tailgating.

2 – Kansas State. Just a notch below the Cyclones. A fantastic gameday scene.

3 – Oklahoma State. Just a notch below the Wildcats. I may or may not have joined a certain OSU blog site’s tailgate four years ago, and may or may not have almost decided to cover the game outside Boone Pickens Stadium that day.

4 – Baylor. The 2014 move to McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River changed everything.

5 – West Virginia. Nice folks offering many, um, interesting beverage options to visitors from out of town.

6 – Texas. Tailgating in Austin is done in clusters. Not ideal, though athletic director Chris Del Conte has revved up the buzz just outside the stadium since he arrived four years ago.

7 – Oklahoma. Again with the clusters, only not as much buzz just outside Owen Field.

8 – Kansas. If the Jayhawks ever got really good really consistently and tailgaters covered that beautiful hill south of the stadium, KU would skyrocket up the ranking.

9 – TCU. Love Amon Carter Stadium, I’ve just never noticed the tailgate scene outside. That’s probably on me.

10 – Texas Tech. It’s actually a decent tailgate crowd, but when the west Texas wind kicks up all that west Texas dust, best to just get inside the stadium for some cover.