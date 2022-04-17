Guerin-teed it was quite a week: So many tears over an OSU equestrian team, a Ukrainian goal-scorer and a newsroom's forever boss

Some weeks you cry a little more. Joe Worley passed away last Wednesday.

Joe was Tulsa World executive editor from 1995 until he retired in 2014. That’s 19 years where everyone in our newsroom could look up from a difficult moment, see the boss through the big glass windows of his office and be reassured that what we did mattered a great damn lot.

I knew this as fact even though I didn’t get to see Joe but three or four times a year over the decade I worked for him. That’s why just about every trip from Norman to downtown Tulsa, I’d make sure his was the last office I visited before climbing back in the car and returning to the Sooners beat.

“How’s Stoops treatin’ ya?” he’d always ask, knowing it wasn’t always great and by that letting me know it pissed him off.

“What’s up with the Vols?” I’d always ask him.

“Aaaaww sh*t, man...” he’d start, his Tennessee drawl thickening with every grievance aired about Phillip Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley or Butch Jones.

I always left those encounters grateful for Joe and respectful of him. That translated when I got back to my desk at home and started writing about Stoops, Castiglione or Gasso, always striving to do honorable work.

Joe got on my butt twice that I recall. I had it coming both times. I felt pretty lousy both times because I had let him down.

Nobody in the newsroom wanted to let Joe down. It was better to practice resonant journalism. That was a job well done, and nobody knew the value of a job well done more than Joe.

I’m quite sure all of us in Joe’s newsroom were grateful for him and respectful of him.

We all laughed a little, thought a lot and cried some, too, last week.

Something else that made me cry

Oklahoma State’s equestrian team won the national championship Saturday, their coach and two team members took part in a seven-minute post-championship Q and A, and I went through a whole box of Kleenex watching the three of them via YouTube.

Fifteen seconds in, coach Larry Sanchez said, “It was all these guys. They did everything we asked them to do and more,” and his voice cracked.

JoJo Roberson, to Sanchez’s right, wiped away a tear. Abigail Brayman, to his left, quivered.

“They’ve got many accomplishments ahead the rest of their lives,” Sanchez said, “and I hope they know I’ll be with them every step of the way.”

The coach turned to looked at Roberson and then to Brayman as he said that. Man.

The two Cowgirls broke up again later in the session when they spoke of how much the team meant to them. In Brayman’s case, being a senior captain, how much that will always be the case as she moves on.

Here’s a reminder that it shouldn’t take a football or basketball team to appreciate national-caliber success — this is a good place to also congratulate OU’s women’s gymnastics team for its title Saturday — and to appreciate the unique bond that team sports can foster.

I don’t know anything about equestrian let alone how it functions on the college level. I doubt many of you do.

But we can all take a few minutes to call up the OSU equestrian team page, read about the Cowgirls’ championship victory over Texas A&M, read about the 10 team members who played a role in that title, and appreciate the dynamic.

Brayman is from Rhode Island. Roberson is from the south central Oklahoma town of Stratford.

The other eight Cowgirls are from Arkansas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Nevada, California and Ohio. How about that.

“We did it knowing no matter what happened, we were family,” Roberson said, about to sob, “and we were going to do it together.”

There are business majors, animal science majors, student council members, Fellowship of Christian Athletes members, Special Olympics volunteers, food drive volunteers and coat drive volunteers on the team.

Their championship competition was divided into segments known as reining, flat, horsemanship and fences. I don’t understand the skills involved in these pursuits, but I have written about sports long enough to fully understand the commitment it takes to do something at a championship level.

I have done this long enough to recognize the emotions that pour out of championship-winning athletes as byproducts of their accomplishment and their camaraderie. There is nothing more genuine in sports.

It was beautiful to see that pour of the OSU equestrian team Saturday.

Again with the tears

The Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk played at Lechia Gdansk in Poland last Thursday as part of Shakhtar’s “Global Tour for Peace” charity series. It was 2-2 in the final moments when Shakhtar made one last substitution.

Dmytro Keda, a 12-year-old boy who recently escaped his war-ravaged home of Mariupol, came on. He took a pass, dribbled toward goal, scored the game-winner and celebrated with both teams as time expired.

