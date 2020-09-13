Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Road-tripping OU, OSU football fans must feel Oregon's pain

Matt Wells, ladies and gentlemen. The Jerry Kramer (yes, he also kicked for the Packers) of the Big 12.

And this made me laugh

Someone asked Kansas coach Les Miles about COVID-19 testing on the same teleconference.

“The first stick that they shoved up your nose was a shock at best,” Miles said. “We’re doing a saliva test now. That’s 10 times easier on your nose. We’ve become confident and comfortable in the test. We enjoy the saliva test much more.”

Miles said this as seriously as he explains a power zone running play. Which is why it’s worth having him around again, no matter how bad his football team might be.

This made me think

I didn’t scan the crowd at Owen Field Saturday night as much as I should have, so I have no idea how vigilant Sooner fans were about keeping their masks on. Seemed as if a little more than half of them wore masks around the grounds outside the stadium in pregame.

I kept thinking of something OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told Toby Rowland on Norman’s SportsTalk 1400 The Ref Friday morning: