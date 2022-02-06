Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OSU's Kalib Boone calls OU 'little brother,' proves rivalries burn hottest in basketball

So I filed a column about Caleb Williams officially transferring to USC last Tuesday, comparing it to yanking off a Band-Aid, and for some godforsaken reason I referenced paying attention to the “Pac-10” next football season instead of the Pac-12.
“Pac-10 football…???” reader Mark emailed after consuming the first draft of my column posted on tulsaworld.com Tuesday evening. “I hope you’re not trying to pay attention to Pac-10 football next fall. That’ll be a pretty old Band-Aid you’re yanking on.”
Eleven years old to be exact.
This was like if I heard “Firework” last week and texted my two kids, “You guys catch this tune yet?! What do you know about Katy Perry???”
Supremely embarrassing.
“I blame the winter storm,” I replied to Mark. “Brain freeze and all. Thanks for your alert editing skills.”
“As long as you have an excuse;-)” Mark replied back.
It was the best one I could muster.
The moral here: Sportswriters are nothing without their editors (mine at the Tulsa World home office caught the screw-up along with Mark) and their readers.
Now you know what made me laugh, think and cry last week. That wasn’t all.
This made me laugh
Kalib Boone referred to the Oklahoma Sooners as “little brother” after helping propel Oklahoma State’s 64-55 Bedlam basketball victory Saturday.
Bedlam football is a very big deal. Bedlam baseball is a feud. Bedlam softball gets nastier every year. And yet bloodthirst tends to subside in stadiums that host outdoor sports.
The most heated rivalries are most difficult to contain in basketball arenas. I have written that as fact ever since I started covering the Norman High-Norman North “Crosstown Clash” for the Norman Transcript in 2000.
I used to walk out of those two high school gyms sweat-soaked and my ears humming.
From the sound of ESPN’s telecast, I’ll bet fans walked out of Gallagher-Iba Arena Saturday afternoon similarly rung out. That’s how rivalries should leave us.
Boone’s parting shot was simply a reminder to embrace the heat. I loved it.
And this made me laugh
We were having our first media Zoom with new OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof last Wednesday when he said: “We’ve got guys that have been here and understand this place and have tremendous pride because of the sweat equity that they’ve put in this place.”
First thought: Someday a horse named “Sweat Equity” will win the Triple Crown.
Second thought, which I shared with Roof when it was my turn with him: “I’m gonna swipe ‘sweat equity’ as the perfect description of the journalism industry.”
“Go for it,” Roof fired back. “It’s free right now. Get on it.”
This made me think
I wasn’t sure what exactly to ask new OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby about Williams during Lebby’s Zoom call last Wednesday, the day after the quarterback’s pledge to USC. I settled on whether Lebby felt like he had a chance to establish any kind of relationship with Williams.
“I do feel like I had great conversations with Caleb and I had great meetings with him and his dad,” Lebby responded. “I was obviously disappointed when that decision happened as far as him going into the portal (Jan. 3). There was great conversation. I felt like we were in a great place, even when I went back to coach the bowl game (Ole Miss’ Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor) and they were in San Antonio, after their bowl game, all those things...
“I obviously wish him the best as he is moving forward with his future.”
And this made me think
Lincoln Riley took a break from adding Williams and rebuilding his USC roster through the transfer portal to go on ESPN last Wednesday... and cautioned that there should be “guardrails” in place to keep the portal from damaging college football any further.
Sooner Nation about lost its (bleep) over Riley’s hypocrisy.
Just remember this is the same coach who thrived at OU with transfer quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, while being less accommodating over Austin Kendall’s move from OU to West Virginia and Chandler Morris’ move from OU to TCU.
That, too, was hyper-hypocritical. Only then, the Sooner fan base defended Riley as a program protector.
Here was a turn of events that seemed as instructive about fans’ attitudes and behavior as it did a coach’s.
This made me cry
Skaters, skiers and bobsledders bust their tails all their lives just so we might give them their due every four years at the Winter Olympics. I realize this.
I just can’t bother to care about these Beijing Games.
I tried last week. I flipped on the opening ceremonies for 15-20 minutes. I watched a little curling, some downhill.
Nope. Did nothing for me.
I’d rather college basketball, World Cup qualifying and the Super Bowl guide me to spring. I feel a little rude about that.