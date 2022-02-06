Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OSU's Kalib Boone calls OU 'little brother,' proves rivalries burn hottest in basketball

Boone’s parting shot was simply a reminder to embrace the heat. I loved it.

And this made me laugh

We were having our first media Zoom with new OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof last Wednesday when he said: “We’ve got guys that have been here and understand this place and have tremendous pride because of the sweat equity that they’ve put in this place.”

First thought: Someday a horse named “Sweat Equity” will win the Triple Crown.

Second thought, which I shared with Roof when it was my turn with him: “I’m gonna swipe ‘sweat equity’ as the perfect description of the journalism industry.”

“Go for it,” Roof fired back. “It’s free right now. Get on it.”

This made me think

I wasn’t sure what exactly to ask new OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby about Williams during Lebby’s Zoom call last Wednesday, the day after the quarterback’s pledge to USC. I settled on whether Lebby felt like he had a chance to establish any kind of relationship with Williams.