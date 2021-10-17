Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OSU just made Texas a lot more miserable

So that’s at least two Big 12 Conference programs that can enforce their will on Texas better than Texas can enforce its talent on them. And that is a chilling reality for the Longhorns. It is a miserable place for them to be.

It’s what makes it so satisfying for OSU, ISU and any Big 12 program other than OU to beat Texas. The Sooners bask in beating the Longhorns, too, but for reasons closer to blood sport.

Anyway, it was already going to be a lousy week down on The Forty Acres. OSU’s come-from-behind victory made sure of that.

But what OSU’s head coach said after the fact? Gundy’s direct, if inadvertent, hit to Texas football’s superiority complex?

It made things even lousier down there.

And this made think

Monte’s email last Tuesday: “Although I’m not much of a sports fan, I frequently read your columns because you write well and I like the way you deal with ideas as well as just sports stats. That’s why I was so disappointed that you would seem to be approving of Mike Gundy’s public rudeness toward one of his players.”

Monte reminded me of the importance of context, something I neglected last week. Let me explain.