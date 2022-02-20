Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Ohio State AD closes Econ 101 textbook on Jim Knowles

“After that ‘team up north’ game, he was out recruiting, calling me almost every night talking about candidates. He ultimately narrowed it down to Jim. We looked at his compensation and what was out there. And I said, 'Hey, we’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do.'

“Fortunately I had the support of the president, and we went to where we went.”

It is the highest Ohio State has ever gone to pay an assistant coach.

And this made me think

The Athletic’s Max Olson did something valuable last Monday by re-ranking college football’s 2018 recruiting classes based on production since.

Oklahoma State rose from its 247Sports 2018 ranking of No. 34 to a revised position of No. 22. That reflects well on Mike Gundy and his staff.

OU dropped from its 2018 ranking of No. 9 down to No. 34. Not as flattering for Lincoln Riley and his crew.

Now for a sidebar to Olson’s re-ranking that could serve as an annual Signing Day warning about hype ...