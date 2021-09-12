Guerin-teed it was quite a week: No college football game for me Saturday, just COVID

Pruitt and Rodgers eventually became friends. They yukked it up at that ’08 reunion, one of numerous sweet touches to an unforgettable night.

I had forgotten until last week, but Rodgers unleashed one of the night’s best lines: “The reason Pruitt missed the tackle on the punt return was I had hyped him up too much talking s**t about him the day before.”

And this made me laugh

OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, asked about freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman after Saturday night’s blowout of Western Carolina, got right down to it.

“He’s crazy,” Winfrey said as he pointed to his forehead. “He’s a little cuckoo in the head.”

I’ve always believed it takes some insanity to play high-level college football, to play linebacker in particular.

Thank you, Mr. Winfrey, for the confirmation.

This made me think

LD Brown’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to spark OSU’s win over Tulsa Saturday.

We don’t see as many end-to-end kick returns anymore, mostly because we don’t see many returns period. Kickers boom balls out of the end zone like they are 5-foot putts.