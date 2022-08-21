Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy's first bullseye of 2022 season is about raw eggs

I trust we have all been laughing, thinking and crying through the summer? Good.

Here’s how that went for me last week. …

This made me laugh

Mike Gundy’s one-armed push-ups at his Oklahoma State media session last Thursday were cute. Even cuter: Gundy telling young O’Colly sportswriter Ben Hutchens after the feat of strength: “You need to watch ‘Rocky.’ You’ll love it. You’ll be stuck on it. You’ll especially like the part where he drinks six raw eggs.”

It really is a remarkable cinematic moment and one of the most underrated scenes in the 1976 Oscar winner. Here are five more:

1. Adrian giving Rocky her pet shop dog Butkus to keep him company during training runs through Philadelphia.

2. The exchange between Rocky and Mickey after Mick gives Rock’s gym locker to another boxer. “You got heart but you fight like a (gosh)damn ape. The only thing special about you is you never got your nose busted. Well leave it that way, nice and pretty, and what’s left of your mind.”

3. Rocky offering himself up as Apollo Creed’s sparring partner, discovering he has been picked to actually fight the world champ, and reacting by telling the promoter: “Well it’s just you see I fight in clubs. I’m really a ham-and-egger. This guy, he’s the best and it wouldn’t be such a good fight. But thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

4. During the opening credits scene, Rocky arrives at his apartment, flips on Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness” and greets his pet turtles Cuff and Link. “Hey, your old man did pretty good tonight. Why weren’t you there? You shoulda seen me.”

5. Paulie interrupting Rocky’s TV interview before Rock goes to work on a side of beef. “Hey, the meat guy’s sticking his face in!”

This made me think

Brent Venables was about 100 seconds into his post-Oklahoma-practice statement last Tuesday when he got around to a progress report on his specialists. Of the four Venables mentioned, I knew of one — All-Big 12 punter Michael Turk.

I had to consult OU’s online roster for details about the other three — placekickers Zach Schmit, Gavin Marshall and Josh Plaster.

“They’ve been outstanding,” Venables said, “Zach and Turk especially.”

If Schmit, a third-year sophomore from Bishop McGuinness, has nailed down the job that Gabe Brkic excelled in the past three seasons, consider it one of the most quietly critical developments of Venables’ first camp as head coach.

This made me cry

Venables delivered the news Tuesday that linebacker T.D. Roof was lost to a season-ending torn biceps. I have never seen Roof play or asked him a question, but gosh I feel awful about this.

T.D. is the son of new OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof. When you are the son of a college football coach …

“I think I’ve lived in, like, nine different states.,” T.D. Roof told the OU beat last April. “I was born in Georgia then went back for high school in Georgia. It was a different experience.”

Roof’s dad was Georgia Tech’s linebackers coach when T.D. was born in 1998. Then Ted was Duke’s defensive coordinator and interim head coach. Then he was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator. Then Auburn’s. Then UCF’s. Then Penn State’s.

In 2013, Ted returned to Georgia Tech to be defensive coordinator and T.D. played for Buford High School in metro Atlanta.

Then T.D. played his freshman season for his dad at Georgia Tech. Then Ted went to North Carolina State and T.D. transferred to Indiana for his sophomore year.

Then Ted became Appalachian State defensive coordinator so T.D. transferred there and spent the 2019, ’20 and ’21 seasons as a Mountaineer.

OU is Ted Roof’s 11th — 11th!! — college program since his 23-year-old linebacking son was born. If ever a story deserved a happy, or at least stable, ending, it is T.D. Roof’s. You talk about dedication to one’s craft, and to one’s dad.

This made me wonder

BetOnline updated its national football championship odds last Tuesday, and I’ve gotta ask: Who did OSU hack off in Vegas?

Back on Jan. 11, BetOnline gave the Cowboys 33-1 odds to win the 2022 title, the same as Texas, Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin.

Here’s how those odds looked Tuesday: Texas and Utah 66-1, Oregon and Wisconsin 100-1, and OSU 150-1.

And this made wonder

Only 11 of the 77 teams listed by BetOnline had their championship odds improve from Jan. 11 until now: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Minnesota, Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Stanford, UCF and …

Wait for it …

USC.

The Trojans went from 40-1 to 14-1, the fifth-best odds behind Bama (2-1), Ohio State (7-2), Georgia (19-4) and Clemson (8-1).

As for the Sooners, since we’re all wondering given Lincoln Riley’s Vegas shine … They went from 18-1 last Jan. 11 to 50-1 in Tuesday’s update, tied with Notre Dame for the seventh-best odds behind the aforementioned five teams plus Texas A&M (25-1).

Last laugh

OSU announced last Tuesday that Iron Monk had become the university’s official craft beer.

If Stillwater’s Iron Monk Brewing Company doesn’t release an ale called “I’m a Man! I’m 5.5!” to honor the Cowboys' 55-year-old head coach while muscling up its signature 4.5% ABV Stilly Wheat selection, someone is fast asleep over there.