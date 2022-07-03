Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy nails conference realignment: "It's not for the fans. It's not for the players. It's for money"

Mike Gundy was in a talkative mood as his Oklahoma State Cowboys opened spring practice last March, so I stuck around after the big media group broke up to shoot the breeze with Gundy and my Oklahoman columnist pal Berry Tramel.

We got around to conference expansion/realignment after a bit. I asked Gundy about the prospect of a 30-team football super league taking shape one day.

“It could happen,” Gundy said. “Unfortunately, all of this is moving in the direction of money. Period. Whether we like it or not. Everything is going in the direction of money.”

I thought of this conversation last week while absorbing the news that USC and UCLA would be Big Ten members by the fall of 2024.

“If somebody comes up with a plan to do it, and administrators can see where they can comfortably pay bills for an extended period of time, they’re going to jump on it,” Gundy said. “And coaches won’t get asked. They’ll just say that’s the way it is. Unfortunately that’s just what happens, right?”

Well, it isn’t like presidents and athletic directors ask their coaches for permission when they sniff around other conferences. But coaches are consulted as the sniffing becomes studying and then negotiating. They are updated as progress is or isn’t made.

The athletic director who fails to keep their football coach in the loop shouldn’t be the athletic director much longer, since realignment is driven by media money and media money is driven by football.

The Pac-12 might have been blindsided by USC’s and UCLA’s defection last Thursday but Trojans boss Lincoln Riley wasn’t.

It was the same case last summer when Oklahoma and Texas cut and ran. The Big 12 got smacked by that truck but Riley didn’t. He might not have been 100% on board with what was happening, but he knew it was coming.

“The reason conferences have realigned is because of money,” Gundy continued. “It’s not for the fans. It’s not for the players. It’s for money. Do I think that’s good? No I don’t. I think that’s bad for college athletics. But I don’t make that decision.”

Now we’re back to the main idea.

You know how we frame mantras and hang them in our offices or above our doors. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” and all that jazz?

If new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is grounded in honesty and reality, the first piece of art in his office will read: “It’s not for the fans. It’s not for the players. It’s for money.”

“There’s a number of teams that could be between 31 and 60 that still need to be able to financially survive and create some parity,” Gundy continued, getting around to those beneath the superconferences. “People will want to watch the games on Saturday.”

If the Big Ten and SEC stop where they are, at 16 teams each, Gundy’s number is between 33 and 60. He is right on both counts, though.

The sub-Power 2 structure will financially survive because people, namely the fans of teams 33-60, will still watch on Saturday. That will drive ratings for the networks showing the sub-Power 2s and the ratings will drive the revenue.

The ratings won’t be as big as the SEC’s and Big Ten’s, and so the revenue won’t be as rich. The sub-Power 2s will have to adjust to that.

We’ll have to adjust to that. We’ll have to decide how we feel about college football’s class system blowing wide open.

Just know this going forward: It’s not for the fans. It’s not for the players. It’s for money.

Now you know what made me think in the aftermath of USC and UCLA-to-the-Big Ten last week. That wasn’t all.

This made me think

Gundy and Mike Holder rarely thought alike while on their OSU jobs together.

But isn’t it interesting that during a Tulsa Rotary appearance in 2020, his last full year as OSU athletic director, Holder said: “Money has been a problem. It’s going to continue to be a problem.”

“I quite frankly don’t like the direction we’re headed,” Holder said that day, “but I’m not sure there’s anything I or anybody else can do about it.”

And this made me think

Ohio State AD Gene Smith conducted a press conference with the Buckeyes’ media corps last February. This was six months after the announcement of the so-called Big Ten/Pac-12/ACC alliance.

When someone asked about that alliance, Smith landed on a pretty telling statement: “If we’re just looking at TV value, we’re more valuable to the Pac-12 and the ACC than they are to us.”

The kids today call that a “flex.” I wonder if commissioners George Kliavkoff in the Pac-12 and Jim Phillips in the ACC felt it then.

I know they feel it now.

And this made me think

From Smith’s press conference Friday in the aftermath of USC/UCLA-to-the-Big Ten: “This is not new. I was on the committee that took it from the Big Eight to the Big 12 (as Iowa State’s athletic director). You think about expansion over time, the industry gets over it. They adjust. And colleagues adjust once they find their own way.”

Mmmm ... I guess.

But man does it get harder to get over it and adjust with each expansion.

