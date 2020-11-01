Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy knows -- Cowboys have themselves, not officials, to blame for Texas loss

Scenes from Voting Day last Friday at ONEOK Field ...
I saw a gentleman in a Jenks Hockey jacket and a lady in a Bixby Soccer sweatshirt. One fella wore a Rogers Ropers hoodie, another had on a Union face mask.
I’d guess 98 percent of folks wore masks. Everyone was patient and cooperative.
One gentleman nearby gathered five family members together for a picture. They emigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam once. They were voting for the first time.
Every so often I heard a cheer spring from the concourse behind home plate, where the voting stations were located. That’s how I knew others were voting for the first time.
Christy and I started at the back of the line outside the west-side gate, wound into the stadium and along the right field concourse toward the scoreboard in center field, then looped back along right field and first base, until we climbed some steps to the voting stations.
I snacked on brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tarts (I’m such a child). Christy read the World. We relished the brilliant morning sun.
It took 100 minutes start to finish. It felt like 10.
The best day I ever had at a ballpark was with my dad at old Busch Stadium. It was the summer of ’75. Cardinals-Mets. My first big league game.
Voting with Christy and hundreds of fellow Tulsans last Friday is the new runner-up.
So now you know the highlight of my week. There were others ...
This made me laugh
Last Tuesday when I asked Sooners H-back Jeremiah Hall last Tuesday if he was voting in the general election for the first time, he said: “Yeah, I think my baldness qualifies me to vote.”
You and me both, kid.
This made me throw my head back and cover my face
Stephan’s Sunday morning email about OSU's overtime loss to Texas, part of which read:
“I get it that Mike Gundy is not in a position to question the officiating, but the Tulsa World should at least be more objective in their reporting, and raise the issue of the questionable calls all going against OSU. Absent those terrible calls, the better team would have prevailed.”
The Tulsa World didn’t raise the issue of penalties in our coverage, sir, because Mike Gundy took care of that for us.
The Cowboys’ head coach did two things after the first postgame Zoom question to him centered on late flags against his team. He pointed out that Texas had 142 yards of penalties compared to OSU’s 70, and he pivoted straight to the real reasons the Cowboys fell — their four turnovers, their two bad plays on special teams, and Texas’ late-game playmaking.
Was it a tough break that Dillon Stoner’s fourth-quarter acrobatic catch was ruled an incompletion after review? Yes.
Was it a tough break that replays of Thomas Harper’s third-and-8 pass interference penalty in overtime showed incidental contact between Harper and Texas receiver Josh Moore? Yes.
Do the Cowboys have outside forces to blame for their dreadful loss to the Longhorns? No.
They must do what Gundy did and look inward.
This made me think
Bill’s email last Monday.
“I wonder how Lincoln Riley feels when he sees the likes of Marshall and Coastal Carolina ranked ahead of the Sooners,” he wrote.
I’m guessing he feels like all of us do when something goes haywire right now. He looks at the calendar, sees that it’s still 2020 — the same year it’s been for what feels like 50 years — and says, “Yeah. Figures.”
This made me smile
Tulsa running back Corey Taylor was updating media on his aspiring music career during a Zoom session last Tuesday. I’ll use any excuse to inject old school hip-hop into a conversation, so I asked if he was into old school.
“Some Cypress Hill or De La Soul? Or is that waaay old school. Maybe I’m dating myself …”
“That’s a little outside the range that I’m accustomed to,” Taylor said kindly. “But as a musician I really like to learn about old sounds. A lot of what I do is pulled from old sounds. I listen to a ton of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin. I’m a huge Michael Jackson fan. I also pull from jazz. So I’d love to hear more of it.”
Awright. Very cool.
Note to self: Shoot Mr. Taylor a sample of “3 Feet High and Rising.”
Second note: While you’re at it, suggest to the TU marketing department that “3 Feet High and Rising” be the theme to the Hurricane’s 2020 football season.
This made me cry
We lost Sean Connery last week. We lost James Bond.
Here’s an all-time ranking of Bond portrayers:
1. Sean Connery.
That’s it. That’s the list. Now and forever.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!