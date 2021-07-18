Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy goes full 'Ox'

About time we laughed, thought and cried again.
Here’s how that went for me last week...
This made me laugh
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was talking about new OSU president Kayse Shrum last Thursday at Big 12 Media Days, and that eventually led him to Shrum’s husband, Darren.
“He’s got an old-school crew cut,” Gundy said to a 20-something reporter. “You ever see the movie ‘Stripes?’ You gotta see ‘Stripes.’ I know you’re young and it doesn’t have the graphics you like, but you’ll love ‘Stripes.’ (The scene where) they put them through the haircut, that’s what Darren has.”
Now every time I see Shrum, I’m going to think of Dewey “Ox” Oxburger, John Candy’s buzz-cut, scene-stealing character in “Stripes.” You know what? I’m totally fine with that.
Because every time I think of John Candy, I giggle and feel better.
This made me faint and then think
Oklahoma fullback Jeremiah Hall showed up for his Big 12 Media Days session last Wednesday with a pinky that looked like a geometry diagram.
“I dislocated it twice, so it kinda won’t straighten anymore,” Hall said. “After the season I’m going to have surgery on it and make it look straight like (the other) one.”
My tweeted suggestion from Arlington: Hall should forego surgery and wear his mangled pinky like a badge of honor, just like Bob Stoops does.
This made me think
Bob Bowlsby is a man of astute observations and strange slip-ups. Case in point: his Big 12 Media Days-opening address last Wednesday.
The conference commissioner made some wise comments about front burner issues like College Football Playoff expansion and athletes’ monetary rights to their name, image and likeness.
Then someone suggested that a richer media contract tied to CFP expansion could draw attention to the fact that players don’t get any of that revenue.
“Are we headed for revenue sharing? I don’t believe we are. I hope we’re not. I think it would be a very bad step,” Bowlsby offered. “While you might suggest it’s a fairness issue, I would suggest as a former college wrestler that there’s not a football player in America that worked any harder than I did, and yet they have the benefit of an adoring public, and I didn’t.”
You know what else that football player has? A sport with a playoff contract worth $475 million.
Wrestling is among the sports rolled into a $500 million contract giving ESPN rights to 24 NCAA championships outside FBS football and March Madness. Cut 24 ways, that’s $20.8 million per championship.
To Bowlsby’s point, AJ Ferrari works just as hard as Malcolm Rodriguez at OSU. The point Bowlsby misses (ignores?) is the reality of market share.
Say college football and wrestling became unionized and pursued revenue sharing for their athletes. Rodriguez’s union rep has a much bigger negotiations chip than Ferrari’s because $475 million >>> $20.8 million.
If Bowlsby wants to hold the line against college athlete revenue sharing, that’s his right. I might suggest, however, he stop comparing apples to apple seeds in doing so.
Another laugh
Speaking of Rodriguez...
The OSU linebacker delivered a glorious soundbite on his head coach last Thursday in Arlington.
“He’s a fun dude,” Rodriguez said of Gundy. “Have you seen his house? He’s got a big ol’ zoo farm out there. He’s got a nice rope swing out there by his pool. It’s always cool.”
This made me cry
Gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park Saturday night during the Washington-San Diego MLB game. From the Associated Press story, the shots “caused panic among fans inside the stadium, some of whom ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.”
Officials suspended the game in the sixth inning amid the chaos.
When Nationals manager Davey Martinez addressed reporters Sunday morning, he said: “It’s scary when it happens this close to us but, as you all know, this is not just us. It’s happening everywhere.”
Yes.
The crack of a bat at the ballpark. The thwack of a tee shot at the golf course. The muffled booms from fireworks after games.
The pop!-pop!-pop! from guns. Everywhere.
The sounds of summer in America.