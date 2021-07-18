Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy goes full 'Ox'

About time we laughed, thought and cried again.

Here’s how that went for me last week...

This made me laugh

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was talking about new OSU president Kayse Shrum last Thursday at Big 12 Media Days, and that eventually led him to Shrum’s husband, Darren.

“He’s got an old-school crew cut,” Gundy said to a 20-something reporter. “You ever see the movie ‘Stripes?’ You gotta see ‘Stripes.’ I know you’re young and it doesn’t have the graphics you like, but you’ll love ‘Stripes.’ (The scene where) they put them through the haircut, that’s what Darren has.”

Now every time I see Shrum, I’m going to think of Dewey “Ox” Oxburger, John Candy’s buzz-cut, scene-stealing character in “Stripes.” You know what? I’m totally fine with that.

Because every time I think of John Candy, I giggle and feel better.

This made me faint and then think

Oklahoma fullback Jeremiah Hall showed up for his Big 12 Media Days session last Wednesday with a pinky that looked like a geometry diagram.