Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy, child of the 80s

Our next shot came at the end of the mark. If our mark struck a hazard, we’d have to shoot from the point it did so.

We’d rotate until one of us hit the hole. Then it was a new sheet of paper and a new course. Match play. “Pencil Golf.”

We’d go make C's on Mr. Ward’s test, but it was so worth it.

God I wish I was 13 again.

I’d like to thank Gundy for being my age and a child of the '80s and injecting the Rubik’s Cube into last week’s discussion. That way, I could inject “Pencil Golf” and study hall and Breck and even Mr. Ward into last week’s daydreams.

I wrote about Chuba Hubbard the human being for Sunday’s World, but I know many of you are just as interested in Hubbard the NFL prospect.

For that version, I yield to Mel Kiper Jr, the ESPN draftnik who hosted a media call last Thursday.