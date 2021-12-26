Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy and Tay Martin told it straight before heading home for the holidays

Gretchen and Holden came home for Christmas. They popped their heads in our bedroom door to wake Christy and me Saturday morning, then jumped in our bed before we all went downstairs to see what Santa had dropped into the Emigs’ stockings.
So now you know the highlight of my week.
As for the runners-up ...
This made me laugh
Oklahoma H-back Jeremiah Hall arrived in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl Saturday wearing a Santa hat. Which just goes to show that if you must travel on Christmas, you might as well do it in style.
And this made me laugh
Bob’s email last Thursday: “Since Texas A&M has dropped out of the Gator Bowl, TU should offer to take their place.”
I’d rather see Tulsa play Wake Forest in the Gator than Rutgers, the 5-7 team replacing COVID-infected Texas A&M in the Dec. 31 bowl.
But yeah, I think Philip Montgomery will settle for winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl, getting his team through that game in one piece and finishing the season above .500.
This made me think
Mike Gundy’s response last Monday to a question from the Stillwater News Press’ Jason Elmquist about the national COVID spike, and the potential effect on everybody’s bowl season.
“We’re all trying to do the best we can to stay away from each other,” the Oklahoma State coach said. “I mentioned it to them. I tell my own kids. I don’t get around my own kids because that’s where I got it last time. Kids don’t pay attention to these kinds of things.
“I’m concerned with what’s happening right now, I’ll be honest with you. Very selfishly, we hit a home run getting through football season. We all know that needs to happen to keep people afloat financially.
“But I’m a little concerned with what’s going on right now with these numbers that you’re hearing about. I read yesterday 220,000 new cases in one day. That’s a lot. I’m trying to stay away from people.
“We’re talking to (players) about it with our staff. There’s a certain percentage now that have already had a shot and already had a booster. We just do the best we can.”
“We just do the best we can” should be the mantra for getting to the 2021 college football finish line.
And this made me think
I wrote my Big 12 Conference bowl breakdown column last Thursday, hit “send” and immediately started worrying: How many of these seven games are actually going to be played?
And this made me think
Chris’ email last Thursday predicting OSU will beat Notre Dame 27-13 in the Fiesta Bowl. His closing line: “Of course all bets are off if the COVID monster shows up.”
Remember the Ohio State professor who turned the round, spiky COVID-19 image into a Christmas ornament last year? It was a cute idea.
But one long, difficult year later, you know what COVID really looks like?
One of The Grinch’s red beady eyes.
This made me smile
It wasn’t all doom and gloom at OSU’s interview session last Monday.
Wide receiver Tay Martin shared that he was getting into the Christmas spirit with his 2-year-old daughter back home in Louisiana through “a lot of FaceTime calls, making sure she gets what she wants for Christmas, making sure she’s happy and understanding the joy of Christmas around this time.”
Martin said: “I’m excited to get back to her for the little break we have coming up.”
Note to self: Next December when the Cowboys, Sooners and Golden Hurricane are all gearing up for their bowl games and you’re wondering about matchups, advantages and adjustments, make sure you take a break from questions about those matchups, advantages and adjustments.
Work in a simpler, more meaningful question now and then.
What do you enjoy about Christmas?