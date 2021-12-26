Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mike Gundy and Tay Martin told it straight before heading home for the holidays

“We’re all trying to do the best we can to stay away from each other,” the Oklahoma State coach said. “I mentioned it to them. I tell my own kids. I don’t get around my own kids because that’s where I got it last time. Kids don’t pay attention to these kinds of things.

“I’m concerned with what’s happening right now, I’ll be honest with you. Very selfishly, we hit a home run getting through football season. We all know that needs to happen to keep people afloat financially.

“But I’m a little concerned with what’s going on right now with these numbers that you’re hearing about. I read yesterday 220,000 new cases in one day. That’s a lot. I’m trying to stay away from people.

“We’re talking to (players) about it with our staff. There’s a certain percentage now that have already had a shot and already had a booster. We just do the best we can.”

“We just do the best we can” should be the mantra for getting to the 2021 college football finish line.

And this made me think