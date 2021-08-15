Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Me and Mike Gundy: We're old men! We're 54!

I commemorated my first on-campus in-person interview of Mike Gundy in over a year last Thursday with a question I’m sure Mike Wallace would have been proud of.
What do you want for your birthday dinner?
“German chocolate cake is my favorite,” Gundy said.
The Oklahoma State football coach turned 54 Thursday.
“I’m at the age you don’t really look forward to birthdays anymore,” he said. “You kind of like those to slide on by. Once you have to get up twice at night to go to the bathroom, you’ll understand that.”
I turn 54 in three weeks. I understand that.
We definitely do not align politically, Gundy and me. I’m pretty sure we don’t drink the same beer.
I ride a Giant Contend 3 around Tulsa and Osage County bike trails. He rides a John Deere around however many acres he has in rural Stillwater.
We both love dogs, though. That always gives us a chance.
That and how much we can both relate to Mick Jagger being so right after all these years: What a drag it is getting old.
At least in the middle of the night.
So that was one highlight of last week for me. There were others.
This made me laugh a little and think more
Sunday’s column was on Oklahoma’s need to take advantage of its open door to the College Football Playoff while still dominating the Big 12, and before relocating to the SEC for who knows what both in terms of the new conference and a potentially new playoff structure.
B.H. emailed to let me know something: “It is amusing to read your columns on Sooner football. Your latest really is a doozy. Sure the two teams headed from the Big 12 to the SEC include OU. The other is the last team to WIN a national championship (I’d mentioned OU not playing for a title since 2008).
“That team is loaded this year with the best running back in America, a solid offensive line and speed to kill at wide receiver. Their quarterback is a redshirt freshman with an NFL skill set. The defensive line is arguably one of the best. Athletic and competitive linebackers coupled with the best defensive backs in our mini conference.”
B.H. is living proof that nobody loves a college football team like the masses love Texas every August. The hype is as dependable as the points on the tips of Bevo’s horns. I always get a half-chuckle out of that.
I also realize that one of these years the masses are going to get it right. Maybe B.H. is among that group this year.
Maybe Bijan Robinson really is the nation’s best running back and quarterback Hudson Card is a future pro. I sort of think Card should worry about beating Casey Thompson to the Longhorns’ starting job first, but we’ll see.
For now I’ll stick with my preseason ranking of Texas No. 4 in the Big 12 behind OU, Iowa State and OSU.
This made me think
The NCAA released its report on the Baylor sexual assault scandal from 2011-16 last Wednesday. The Bears’ football program received four years probation, a $5,000 fine and some recruiting penalties for violations related to impermissible benefits and recruiting rules.
Observers fumed that Baylor wasn’t held more accountable for the bigger picture. The explanation in the NCAA statement that accompanied the infractions committee’s report?
“While the former university president described Baylor’s handling of sexual violence during this time as a ‘colossal operational failure,’ current NCAA rules — as proposed and voted on by member schools — do not call for the Committee on Infractions to adjudicate how schools respond to such issues.”
I am left to hope for the future.
I hope Baylor president Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades are diligent over the reforms they touted in their response to the NCAA report, including “key personnel transitions in a variety of roles across campus, not solely in athletics,” “a new culture in athletics and campuswide” and “best practices in Title IX policies and procedures.”
I hope the victims in this case — one 2017 lawsuit alleged 52 sexual assaults by 31 Baylor football players from 2011-14 — are moving forward with their lives despite the trauma they have endured.
And I hope any college administrator or booster with a second’s notion that it would be worth hiring Art Briles at some point in the future reads this passage of the NCAA infractions committee’s report from last week:
“The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case. Furthermore, as a campus leader the head coach is held to an even higher standard. He completely failed to meet that standard.”
This made me cry a little and smile a lot
I watched some of the White Sox-Yankees “Field of Dreams” game last Thursday, remembering what it was like to watch the movie the 1989 spring it was released.
I also remembered reading W.P. Kinsella’s book “Shoeless Joe” in the spring of ’86.
I was laid up at Saint Francis after blowing out my left knee playing soccer for Booker T. An ACL/MCL reconstruction back then meant a week in the hospital.
Mrs. Gronberg, my English teacher, was going to give me “Shoeless Joe” as a graduation gift. She thought I could use it a little early. She was angelic that way.
So I read Kinsella a few years before I saw Kevin Costner play a Kinsella on screen. It was really nice to think about all of that again.
And, yes, nice to see the ChiSox beat the Yanks with a home run into the corn.