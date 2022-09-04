Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Mason Cobb proves that Mike Gundy's rant rages on

Mike Gundy’s “I’m a man! I’m 40!” rant turns 15 years old in two weeks. Just in case you doubt its staying power ...

Linebacker Mason Cobb was dissecting Oklahoma State’s season-opening victory over Central Michigan last Thursday night, when someone asked him about it being Gundy’s 150th win.

“That’s amazing,” Cobb said. “I think the first thing I saw (of Gundy) was the ‘I’m 40’ video.”

But wasn’t Cobb 5 years old the day Gundy went off?

“One of my coaches in high school, after I got offered (by OSU), he showed me the video,” Cobb said.

Aaaah.

“It was like, ‘OK, this guy is a big-time players-first coach,’” Cobb said.

The latest proof that Gundy knew exactly what he was doing Sept. 22, 2007.

Did he care enough about one of his players to lash out in his defense? Of course he did.

Did the newspaper column at issue hack him off worse than Boone Pickens or Mike Holder ever did? Sure looked like it.

Also ... Did Gundy calculate that coming so strongly that day could reverberate with his current AND future players?

Put it this way: It takes a high football IQ, some terrific talent, a pinch or two of luck and plenty of savvy for a coach to win 150 games. Plenty of savvy.

The Rant lives on, just as Gundy no doubt figured it would 15 years ago.

Now you know what made me think last week. It wasn’t all.

This made me think

Herm Edwards brings Arizona State to OSU Saturday night. The Sun Devils are a bit of a mess right now. I don’t think the Cowboys will have too much trouble disposing of them.

But at least Edwards is an interesting story, a fact made apparent during OSU’s postgame session last Thursday.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with Coach Edwards over the years. I respect him immensely,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “When he was in Kansas City, I was breaking into the NFL.”

Mason’s lone NFL stint was as a Vikings assistant secondary coach from 2007-09, when Edwards was Chiefs head coach.

“He’s been able to give me advice along the way,” Mason said, “especially when I was in Minnesota.”

Anything specific?

“Make sure you take jobs with profound leadership, exact leadership. I can remember Herm telling me that,” Mason said. “I remember him telling me not to look at other people’s races. Just run your own. Because you can look at other people and see how fast they’re going and what’s happening and get caught up in somebody else’s journey.”

That sounds like a message we should all receive.

This made me drop my jaw

Fiesta Bowl communications director Scott Leightman happened to be in Stillwater last Thursday night. At 8 p.m. and OSU in the midst of building a 51-15 lead, Leightman sent the following email to select media in the Boone Pickens Stadium press box:

“Starting with the TD drive late in the second quarter to cut it to 28-14 at the Fiesta Bowl, Sanders is ... 17 rushes for 151 yards and 2 TDs. 46-of-62 for 612 yards and 6 TDs.”

Combine the second half of OSU’s Fiesta Bowl rally against Notre Dame with the first half against Central Michigan and you would be hard-pressed to find better quarterback play in Cowboys history.

This made me shake my head

The email that arrived around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. It began: “Only Tulsa could lose a game like this.”

In fairness, had the Golden Hurricane won Saturday’s 40-37 double overtime opener at Wyoming instead of losing it, that same email could have just as easily read: “Only Tulsa could win a game like this.”

TU doesn’t play football games, it acts out Stephen King stories which twist one way or the other. The story in Laramie twisted gruesomely.

The Hurricane had a 460-yard passer and three 100-yard receivers. They outgained Wyoming 460-256, converted 9-of-19 third-down plays and scored on all six trips into the Cowboys’ red zone.

And still they lost because they coughed up two killer fumbles, had a punt blocked for a touchdown and missed two field goal tries.

“Only Tulsa” is right. Every single week, it feels like, one way or the other.

This made me rub my face

The gang at BetOnline sent updated Heisman Trophy odds last Thursday. Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers went from 50/1 last April to 45/1 in August to 40-1 the week of the Longhorns opener against Louisiana Monroe.

Ewers did fine against ULM (16-of-24 for 225 yards, 2 TDs and an interception). Now he faces Alabama.

What are the odds that Ewers’ Heisman odds will be closer to 400/1 than 40/1 next week?

This made me laugh

Asked to rate Brent Venables’ dancing after Venables’ winning debut as Oklahoma head coach Saturday, OU linebacker Danny Stutsman responded: “That man cannot dance. But it’s OK ’cause he can really coach.”