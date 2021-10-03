Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Justin Blackmon charged up the Cowboys and rescued me

SOMEWHERE ALONG US-75 SOUTH – Ian Maule is at the wheel listening to a podcast about “A League of Their Own.” Eric Bailey is riding shotgun and writing about the Sooners.
And I'm in the backseat reflecting on last week, the football weekend included ...
This made me smile and laugh
Justin Blackmon popped up at Saturday’s celebration of the 2011 Oklahoma State Big 12 and Fiesta Bowl champions. That was very cool.
So was the reaction of OSU’s current receivers.
Rashod Owens called Blackmon “a legend” and said he used to play as Blackmon in the Madden NFL video game.
Tay Martin said it was “dope” having Blackmon in OSU’s receivers room before their 24-14 win over Baylor.
“Kind of like a dream come true to actually see him in person,” Martin said. “He shook my hand. I don’t think I’m going to wash it again for a month. Try to get those super powers.”
College football is more professional than amateur anymore, and so it’s really nice, and a little reassuring, to be reminded that college players haven’t lost their sense of awe.
This made me cover my face in shame
I picked Tulsa to beat Houston last week. After 45-10 happened Friday night at Chapman Stadium, I received a text from a friend: “Clearly you haven’t recovered from COVID!!”
COVID “fog brain” does make for a solid scapegoat. I blame that for my disastrous TU-Houston pick, and for taking Kansas State over Oklahoma.
I did get OSU-Baylor right. I did make Blackmon’s surprise return my “preposterous prediction.”
So I’ve got that going for me. Which is nice.
This made me think
Dave’s email last Friday: “I hate Mikey Henderson messed himself up like that. He had NFL written over him.”
The day after Dave reached out, Lincoln Riley helped recharge his OU offense at K-State with the help of H-backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis. Henderson flashed so much potential at that position last year. Imagine how he could have helped.
When Henderson, wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan were dismissed from the Sooners after facing charges for an alleged armed robbery that occurred last April, we were reminded that terrible decisions/actions have heavy consequences.
That struck hard again over the weekend.
Another thought
TU got smoked Friday night for a lot of reasons. The most basic was Houston’s overwhelming of the Hurricane’s offensive line.
Coaches have said it forever: You can’t run what you can’t block.
We tend to ignore that statement and beeline to two things when offenses struggle: quarterback performance and play calling.
OU and OSU fans have gone there this season. In fairness, Spencer Rattler and Spencer Sanders do need to play better. Riley and Kasey Dunn need to reshape their offenses some.
Just don’t take your eyes off the Sooners’ and Cowboys’ offensive lines. The Bedlam schools keep winning, but both still have a lot of work ahead up front.
The work on TU’s offensive line just reached critical mass. Let’s see how position coach Zach Hanson and his linemen respond between now and Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against Memphis.
Another laugh
The weekly BetOnline Heisman Trophy odds arrived via mail last Monday. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was in the No. 2 position behind Alabama QB Bryce Young.
What a refreshing storyline. “Life after the Mannings at Ole Miss” and that sort of thing.
Leave it to Nick Saban to take the script and chew it to pieces Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Bama 42, Ole Miss 21.
Poor Matt Corral, now officially yesterday’s (or last week’s) news.
This made me cry
Mike’s email last Wednesday in response to my column about Rattler’s harsh treatment at Owen Field.
“I’ve been told they booed J.C. Watts as well,” he wrote.
J.C. Watts? One of the coolesta, smoothest players to run Barry Switzer’s wishbone? A golden child from OU football’s golden era?
That dude got booed?
Say it ain’t so.