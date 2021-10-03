Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Justin Blackmon charged up the Cowboys and rescued me

SOMEWHERE ALONG US-75 SOUTH – Ian Maule is at the wheel listening to a podcast about “A League of Their Own.” Eric Bailey is riding shotgun and writing about the Sooners.

And I'm in the backseat reflecting on last week, the football weekend included ...

This made me smile and laugh

Justin Blackmon popped up at Saturday’s celebration of the 2011 Oklahoma State Big 12 and Fiesta Bowl champions. That was very cool.

So was the reaction of OSU’s current receivers.

Rashod Owens called Blackmon “a legend” and said he used to play as Blackmon in the Madden NFL video game.

Tay Martin said it was “dope” having Blackmon in OSU’s receivers room before their 24-14 win over Baylor.

“Kind of like a dream come true to actually see him in person,” Martin said. “He shook my hand. I don’t think I’m going to wash it again for a month. Try to get those super powers.”

College football is more professional than amateur anymore, and so it’s really nice, and a little reassuring, to be reminded that college players haven’t lost their sense of awe.

This made me cover my face in shame