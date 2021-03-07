Guerin-teed it was quite a week: In defense of Dickie V's joyful noise

I received an email from a reader named Bill last week. It was very thoughtful. He made several keen observations about Oklahoma State basketball.
He tacked on a few issues he had with Dick Vitale at the end. Nothing mean. “Might be time to retire” was all.
I told Bill I decided a long time ago to surrender to Vitale’s volume. He’s still a little loud for my taste. He’s still way over the top when it comes to Duke and other college basketball royals.
He is also genuine.
I remember walking into the old broom closet media room at Allen Fieldhouse before a big Kansas game around 1988 or ’89. I was a KU student. Vitale was there to broadcast for ESPN.
He lit up the room like the game had already started. Like, he literally could not wait for tipoff.
Was it an act? I wondered before that encounter. Was Dickie V just a TV persona?
Nope. No act. Vitale leads cheers on camera and off.
If you haven’t discovered that yourself, spend a few hours on Google and read about Vitale’s fervor for college basketball, or for more important things like children’s cancer research and funding.
He plugs pediatric causes every time he’s on ESPN. That more than balances any plug he ever made for Robert Montgomery Knight.
Vitale plugged Lon Kruger ad nauseam during one of the OU-OSU games last week. He deified Cade Cunningham. He drove both sides of the Bedlam aisle nuts.
Dickie V can do that to an audience. He always has.
But let’s not come down on a man for his passion, especially when it’s sincere and applied so positively.
Another quick college story...
I remember trudging into Econ 101 one early morning. A cold, dreary experience more often than not.
There had been a big game the night before. Someone had gone off, I can’t remember who. Vitale had announced it. Or yelled it.
Anyway, the professor was running late so a cluster of us started talking about the game. That got us talking about Dickie V. That got us imitating Dickie V.
“He’s a real thor-ough-bred BA-BYYYYY! Capital T BA-BYYYYY!”
So there was one Econ class that was warm and delightful.
Vitale is joyful noise. That’s what I have decided over the years.
Now you know what got my attention last week. It wasn’t all...
This made me laugh
OSU wrestling alpha Daton Fix dove into some heavy topics during his Zoom appearance with media last Wednesday. The forthcoming Big 12 Championships. The pandemic. Fix’s one-year suspension over a positive banned substance test, and his motivation to return emphatically.
I enjoyed this lighter touch to the session:
When it was suggested to Fix he might seek pins to follow the marks of past Cowboy wrestlers, Fix replied: “Absolutely. Also, my younger brother said I couldn’t pin people. I want to prove him wrong.”
Pressed for details by KJRH-2’s Caydan McFarland, Fix said: “He’s in the sixth grade. He’s at the age he’s starting to get a little cocky and thinks he can kind of roll around with me.
“Actually, he was talking to my girlfriend. I got the first fall of the (Cowboy) Challenge Tournament (Feb. 14). He was like, ‘Daton can’t pin people. He always tries to tech everybody.’
“I ended up pinning a couple more people. He’s like, ‘What’s going on? Why are you pinning everybody?’
“I was like, ‘Taylor, my girlfriend, told me you said I can’t pin people.’”
I always heard little brothers could be a sharp pain in the butt, but that once you had one you couldn’t imagine living without him.
This made me laugh and cry
A reader named Jon emailed me with a few of his own Marques Haynes stories in response to my column on Sand Springs’ basketball legend. Jon said Haynes based his traveling team in the Camelot Inn when he booked games in the Tulsa region.
“Many, many meetings with him happened in the restaurant of the Camelot,” Jon wrote. “Always in the smoking section because he imbibed in such things.”
The old Camelot. Man. I drove by it a zillion times growing up.
I always wondered what it looked like inside. Never made it in the front door.
This might make you laugh and cry
Hey, I wasn’t a hermit. Here are four Tulsa landmarks I did make it inside, and was blown away with, as a little dude:
1 — The Magnificent Mabee Center. First time there was for a college all-star game. ORU’s own Anthony Roberts played. Bobby Knight coached. I got both of their autographs. The crowd around Roberts was 100 times bigger.
2 — The Phantasmagoria at Bell’s Amusement Park. Nothing like the first time you’re ever scared (bleep)less.
3 — Molly Murphy’s House of Fine Repute. Settle down, settle down... It was a restaurant.
4 — The top floor of the Williams Center Forum. Swipe a straw from one of the eateries on the first floor. Bounce up the escalators two steps at a time. Launch spit wads for the Zamboni driver to sweep up on the ice rink far below.