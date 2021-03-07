Guerin-teed it was quite a week: In defense of Dickie V's joyful noise

I always heard little brothers could be a sharp pain in the butt, but that once you had one you couldn’t imagine living without him.

This made me laugh and cry

A reader named Jon emailed me with a few of his own Marques Haynes stories in response to my column on Sand Springs’ basketball legend. Jon said Haynes based his traveling team in the Camelot Inn when he booked games in the Tulsa region.

“Many, many meetings with him happened in the restaurant of the Camelot,” Jon wrote. “Always in the smoking section because he imbibed in such things.”

The old Camelot. Man. I drove by it a zillion times growing up.

I always wondered what it looked like inside. Never made it in the front door.

This might make you laugh and cry

Hey, I wasn’t a hermit. Here are four Tulsa landmarks I did make it inside, and was blown away with, as a little dude: