Guerin-teed it was quite a week: In appreciation of former OSU center Ry Schneider

This week I’ll think about a warm beach. I’ll cry that I’m not there. And I’ll laugh at the fact that in six months I’ll be cranking up Old North Road en route to Sand Springs, 85 degrees at 9 a.m., imagining what it would be like to bike through snowfall.
As for last week...
This made me think
Chuba Hubbard’s tweet last Thursday calling attention to one of his former Oklahoma State blockers.
“People don’t realize how hard Ry Schneider worked to get to this point,” Hubbard declared above another tweet promoting Schneider’s appearance on the College2Pro.com Players Podcast. “All respect brother! Forever thankful for you!”
I listened to the podcast and smiled as Schneider talked about farming in Minco before walking on at OSU and eventually becoming the Cowboys’ starting center. He mentioned his grandparents helping pay his tuition as a walk-on. He plugged his mom’s chicken fried steak. Very nice.
I thought of Mark Cooper’s 2018 Tulsa World profile which began: “As a child, Ry Schneider dressed as an Oklahoma State football player for Halloween.”
I thought of Mike Gundy’s quote toward the end of last season: “Ry needs to donate his body to science next year. He’s had about every nagging injury you can have and he just competes. ... He struggles through practices, but he loves to play football, he loves to compete, he loves his teammates, he loves Oklahoma State.”
I thought of something Schneider said last August: “As an offensive lineman you’re getting pounded on every play. If you don’t, then you didn’t do your job right.”
So there are a lot of reasons to root for Schneider as he pursues a second football dream. He realized his first by suiting up for the Cowboys.
I’m not sure I would have remembered he had another to chase had Hubbard not pointed it out. That’s my bad for forgetting, and my bad for committing the time-honored sin of under-appreciating offensive linemen.
Anyway, Gundy appreciated Schneider. Hubbard still does. That’s probably what counts. That and an NFL team appreciating Schneider enough to have him in rookie camp.
Hubbard’s gesture reminds me to keep tabs on that possibility, and to hope it happens.
This made me laugh
Old Oklahoma receivers coach Jay Norvell used to compare recruiting to shaving. “You don’t do it every day, it catches up with you.” That sort of thing.
Dennis Simmons, the current OU receivers coach, went a different, rather interesting direction last Wednesday when he was asked about hanging onto prospects who commit early.
“Recruiting, in my opinion, is a lot like dating,” Simmons said.
Meaning, when a coach gets a player interested enough in his program to commit to it, he can’t stop showing the player love just because of that commitment. Otherwise, he risks losing the player to a suitor who shows more.
Some day some smart college football coach will write a book comparing recruiting to raising an adolescent boy and make a twin fortune off would-be coaches and fathers.
This made me cry
Clemson raised offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to $2 million annually last Thursday, putting both Elliott and Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables at the $2 million mark.
Last November, Clemson eliminated men’s indoor and outdoor track and field plus men’s cross country amid, as athletic director Dan Radakovich recognized in a public letter at the time, “significant financial challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.”
How much did Radakovich say would be saved by cutting these sports? An annual $2 million-plus.
I get that Radakovich didn’t cut men’s track to pay two football assistants. There is a factory of gears grinding in an athletic department like Clemson’s.
And yet there is no denying the optics here are gross.
One month ago, Radakovich stated: “University-wide cuts and implementing furloughs and other cost-cutting measures will still leave us with an anticipated resource shortfall of $25 million this fiscal year.”
Note to athletic directors who foresee football coaches raises during these otherwise hard times for everyone else in your departments: Tread very carefully.