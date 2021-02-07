Guerin-teed it was quite a week: In appreciation of former OSU center Ry Schneider

I thought of Mike Gundy’s quote toward the end of last season: “Ry needs to donate his body to science next year. He’s had about every nagging injury you can have and he just competes. ... He struggles through practices, but he loves to play football, he loves to compete, he loves his teammates, he loves Oklahoma State.”

I thought of something Schneider said last August: “As an offensive lineman you’re getting pounded on every play. If you don’t, then you didn’t do your job right.”

So there are a lot of reasons to root for Schneider as he pursues a second football dream. He realized his first by suiting up for the Cowboys.

I’m not sure I would have remembered he had another to chase had Hubbard not pointed it out. That’s my bad for forgetting, and my bad for committing the time-honored sin of under-appreciating offensive linemen.

Anyway, Gundy appreciated Schneider. Hubbard still does. That’s probably what counts. That and an NFL team appreciating Schneider enough to have him in rookie camp.

Hubbard’s gesture reminds me to keep tabs on that possibility, and to hope it happens.

This made me laugh